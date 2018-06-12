Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Proved That She Is The Number One Stylista Again

PC: aasth asharma

We've been missing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from quite some time now and, well, the diva finally killed our FOMO fears in style. Yes, Ash looked ethereal as always in a pristine white attire. She attended the documentary 'Filmisthaan' event and well, the actress was dressed to T.

Ash never seems to grow older and this time too, she looked refreshing as ever as she donned a House of Qidwa kurti and complementing bottoms. Her kurti was full-sleeved and embroidered intricately. We were left awestruck staring at her floral embroidered kurta, which was a bit towards on the translucent side. Ash's kurti also had a lot of meticulous detailing that we so loved.

While her kurti was quite elaborate, her skirt was satiny and plain; but it enhanced her ensemble to a large extent. We thought her dupatta was just beautiful. Her dupatta was also beautifully done and she draped it gracefully on one side of the shoulder. Aishwarya paired her elegant ensemble with absolutely gorgeous jootis. Her jootis were perfect with her fabulous attire.

Aishawarya's makeup was so on point. We loved that she wore a muted lip shade and allowed her eyes to do the talking. She left her hair loose and, well, she looked divine in her outfit.

Ash always gives us ethnic wear goals. Are you as inspired by her as we are? Tell us in the comments section.