Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Slaying With Camouflage And Reflectors In Fanne Khan's First Look

Posted By:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first look from her upcoming Hindi musical comedy Fanne Khan got released and we are astounded.

aishwarya rai first look from fanne khan

Ash, in the camouflage studded jacket and pair of shades, is totally killing it. While the camouflage trend was raging earlier this year, Ash was not seen in the style queue. Now, as we see her in this stunning style book, we can just afford to admire her style statement.

The combination of the trench camouflage jacket with a long black top, black jeans and suede boots is anybody's favourite winter attire. In the look that released, Ash is also carrying a black handbag and wearing a pair of oval reflectors.

Earlier than the release of this look, we got to see a picture from the set where she was wearing the same style book.

aishwarya rai first look from fanne khan

Do you like her look? Let us know!

Story first published: Tuesday, February 13, 2018, 19:44 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 13, 2018
Subscribe Newsletter
 

Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky