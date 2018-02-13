Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Slaying With Camouflage And Reflectors In Fanne Khan's First Look

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first look from her upcoming Hindi musical comedy Fanne Khan got released and we are astounded.

Ash, in the camouflage studded jacket and pair of shades, is totally killing it. While the camouflage trend was raging earlier this year, Ash was not seen in the style queue. Now, as we see her in this stunning style book, we can just afford to admire her style statement.

The combination of the trench camouflage jacket with a long black top, black jeans and suede boots is anybody's favourite winter attire. In the look that released, Ash is also carrying a black handbag and wearing a pair of oval reflectors.

Earlier than the release of this look, we got to see a picture from the set where she was wearing the same style book.

Do you like her look? Let us know!