Airport Style: Deepika Padukone Rocks Formula 1 Style All-Red Look!
Deepika Padukone has left the fans stunned in her hot red airport outfit. She was snapped by the paps while leaving for Spain for her movie Pathan. The actress has a good sense of fashion whenever she gets ready for an event, party, brunch or even for the airport. Her awe-so-inspiring fashion always becomes the talk of the town. At this moment, it's her all-red outfit.
Deepika Padukone's Looks Hot In Red:
The actress is always updated with her fashion. Making a full out statement with her red sweater and a pair of latex pants, she is wearing AddidasXIVY PARK. The brand is well-known for its all-time red look. Deepika also opted for a completely red outfit from them and has nailed it like a diva.
Deepika Padukone's Hair & Makeup:
For the makeup look, she has kept it simple for the airport. Only opt for a smokey eyeshadow, pink shade lipstick long with some blush on the cheekbones. Her natural look always works the best whenever she is boarding a flight.
Deepika Padukone's Statement Red Cap:
Her complete red look wouldn't have been completed without the red baseball cap from the same brand. With the red look, she paired up hot pink pumps to match the stripes of her sweater. For her bag, she chose a luxury bag that also complemented the whole look. This airport look is trendy, elegant, polished and gives such a bold aesthetic. Something that even we can rock for the airport look.
Airport look is one of the hardest and most talked-about in the fashion world. Sometimes, we do need skills to get that comfort and style factor going while choosing an outfit. You can make it or go down the hill. Deepika Padukone is one of the fashion icons that have always left us amazed. Do let us know what was your favourite piece from the outfit?
Image Credit: Instagram
