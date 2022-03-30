Aditya Roy Kapur Stuns On GQ India's latest Cover Bollywood Wardrobe Boldsky Desk

Everything about Aditya Roy Kapur screams dreamy and desirable! The actor can easily make anyone skip a heartbeat with his effortless charm, captivating gaze, and infectious personality. On a roll this year with multiple diverse projects on the horizon, the handsome hero has set the internet ablaze with his latest cover shoot!

Aditya Roy Kapur graced the latest cover of GQ India in a black suit from Tasvafashion, a Tarun Tahiliani brand. Looking every shade of fanciable, the "star next door" turned the heat up on the gram with his pictures. Fans flooded the comment section with heart emoticons and hailed it as the "Best cover ever! 🔥".

Rightly regarded as the millennial icon with an impeccable command over the craft and fashion, Aditya Roy Kapur boasts an immense fan following across the nation. Currently, the brilliant actor is gearing up for the release of his next action drama, OM. He is also working on the Thadam remake and The Night Manager remake.