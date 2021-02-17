Just In
Aditi Rao Hydari Looks Pretty As Peach In Her Pink Zari Saree; Perfect For Weddings
Aditi Rao Hydari looked stunning in her pink saree, which she wore for Dia Mirza's wedding festivities. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, the actress was a vision in her pink saree and her jewellery game was strong too. So, let's decode her saree and look, which had all our attention.
So, the Padmaavat actress wore a Raw Mango saree that was light and subtly done. Her saree was draped in a nivi style and was accentuated by golden stripes. It was a lightweight saree, perfect for wedding and other festive occasions. Aditi Rao paired her saree with a half-sleeved pink blouse that was enhanced by gold zari stripes and the blouse went well with her saree.
She accessorised her look with gold jewellery, which came from Madhuban by Manubhai. Her jewellery consisted of elaborate gold and gemstone earrings and bangles studded with diamonds. The makeup was highlighted by light-pink lip shade, a tiny pink bindi, contoured cheekbones, and pink eye shadow with mascara. The middle-parted highlighted tresses completed her look. Aditi Rao Hydari looked amazing in her saree look. So, what do you think about her saree look? Let us know that.
Courtesy: Dev Purbiya