Aditi Rao Hydari Is A Vision To Behold In Her Exquisite Olive Green Saree
The moment you look at Aditi Rao Hydari, you know the actress is a class apart. The latest photoshoot of hers was definitely a proof. Styled by Ami Patel, she wore a saree and looked simply stunning. Posed contemplatively on pink petals, Aditi was a vision to behold. She inspired us to drape this particular saree and we have decoded her attire for you.
So, Aditi Rao wore a Punit Balana saree, which was exquisitely draped. With her olive-green saree, the actress celebrated earthy hue. It was a silk organza saree that was enhanced by intricate threadwork in gold. The saree was subtly done and she paired her saree with a sleeveless olive blouse, which went well with her saree.
Her styling was done meticulously and the jewellery was on-point. Aditi wore an elaborate emerald and gold neckpiece and statement rings, which came from The House of MBj. The makeup was light with contouring done beautifully. She wore a light-pink lip shade, subtle kohl, and a tiny bindi that elevated her look. The middle-parted bun was adorned with pink and white handpicked flowers, which accentuated her look. Aditi Rao Hydari looked pretty as ever. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.
Pictures Courtesy: The House Of Pixels