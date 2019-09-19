IIFA Awards 2019: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Look Is Mostly A Hit But There Is A Miss Too Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Aditi Rao Hydari also graced the IIFA Awards 2019. She wore a Falguni Shane Peacock gown for the special occasion, which we so loved. However, there was something about her glamourous avatar as well that we didn't like. So, let's decode her attire of the night and find out what element disappointed us.

So, Padmaavat actress opted for a stunning number for the green carpet event. We thought her strapless column dress was the perfect blend of understated and dramatic. It was a gorgeous number that seemed to bring alive the architectural splendour. Dipped in a black hue with intricate embellishments in silver, this was probably one of the most unique ensembles. The attire enhanced Aditi Rao Hydari's slender frame and the thigh-high slit gave her dress a bold touch.

The actress pulled off her ensemble effortlessly. She paired her gown with plain black heels, which went well with her attire. The complementing choker upped her look and with this, she gave us fresh style goals. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, Aditi also flaunted chic finger rings. The makeup was notched up by matte pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle smoky kohl. However, her wavy tresses were what we didn't like. We wished she had finished her look with a ponytail instead. But apart from her hairstyle, Aditi Rao Hydari looked pretty.

So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section. Stay tuned for more updates on IIFA Awards 2019.