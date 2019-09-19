ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IIFA Awards 2019: Aditi Rao Hydari’s Look Is Mostly A Hit But There Is A Miss Too

    By
    |

    Aditi Rao Hydari also graced the IIFA Awards 2019. She wore a Falguni Shane Peacock gown for the special occasion, which we so loved. However, there was something about her glamourous avatar as well that we didn't like. So, let's decode her attire of the night and find out what element disappointed us.

    So, Padmaavat actress opted for a stunning number for the green carpet event. We thought her strapless column dress was the perfect blend of understated and dramatic. It was a gorgeous number that seemed to bring alive the architectural splendour. Dipped in a black hue with intricate embellishments in silver, this was probably one of the most unique ensembles. The attire enhanced Aditi Rao Hydari's slender frame and the thigh-high slit gave her dress a bold touch.

    The actress pulled off her ensemble effortlessly. She paired her gown with plain black heels, which went well with her attire. The complementing choker upped her look and with this, she gave us fresh style goals. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, Aditi also flaunted chic finger rings. The makeup was notched up by matte pink lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and subtle smoky kohl. However, her wavy tresses were what we didn't like. We wished she had finished her look with a ponytail instead. But apart from her hairstyle, Aditi Rao Hydari looked pretty.

    So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section. Stay tuned for more updates on IIFA Awards 2019.

    More ADITI RAO HYDARI News

    Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 1:52 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 19, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue