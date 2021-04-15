Ajeeb Dastaans Promotions: Aditi Rao Hydari Looks Fresh And Pretty In Her Delicate Pink French Mesh Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Be it traditional or western outfits, Aditi Rao Hydari looks impressive in any attire. Of late, she has been giving us oodles of fashion goals with Ajeeb Dastaans promotions. For instance, recently Aditi Rao left us speechless with her pink dress that she wore for a promotional round. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, the Padmaavat actress looked fresh and pretty, and we have decoded for some pastel summer fashion goals.

So, Aditi Rao Hydari's delicate pink dress came from the label, Rose Room. It was an off-shoulder dobby French mesh dress with dainty lace tiered asymmetrical hem. The dress was accentuated by white-toned dotted patterns and Aditi teamed her pretty summer dress with pink multi-hued sandals that came from Dech Barrouci. Well, her floor-length asymmetrical dress and sandals made for a perfect combination.

She kept her accessories game minimal with a sleek neckpiece and exquisite studs, which were from the label, Raf. The makeup was highlighted by pink dewy tones. The glossy pink lip shade, contoured rose-pink cheekbones, and subtle kohl upped her stylish look. The middle-parted wind-swept tresses completed her look. Aditi Rao Hydari looked stunning. So, what do you think about her attire and look? Let us know that.

Photographer Courtesy: Khushboo/fashion photographer