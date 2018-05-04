Aditi Rao Hydari Dares To Bare For Vogue's Photoshoot

natural greenery in the backdrop contrasted against the earthy tones of the indoors. The archaic wooden door was left ajar, and standing there on the doorstep was this bold woman, who looked as if she owned the place (maybe, she did).

Holding the door, all fierce and determined, she was almost unrecognizable at first. But, on a closer look, we found out that she was none other than Aditi Rao Hydari.

Aditi is known for her versatile taste in fashion. She can pull off anything right from a bikini to a sari, with such an ease that she leaves everyone amazeballs.

We know Aditi blows hot and cold in terms of her fashion sense; but this time, she blended fire and ice and pushed her boundaries. She stepped up her game for the cover shoot of Vogue magazine's May issue.

It goes without saying that 'Padmaavat' actor simply had us gasping for breath.

The lady sizzled in gold! Designed by none other than Anita Dongre, her floor-length sheer jacket was adorned with floral motifs, which was the show-stopping element of her attire.

However, the jacket was strategically placed to give a glimpse of her super-sexy and embellished bikini. And with the jacket's plunging neckline, she was baring it all. Yes, we want to relocate to Arctic Circle, as we are sweating, seeing her in a smokey look.

She wore an eye-catching belt, which was a smart move, as it accentuated her petite frame and gave the breezy look some symmetry. And her resort attire craftly exposed the shapely legs of this leggy lass.

She was styled by Anaita Shroff Adjania - the leading stylist, who can do wonders with your look. Aditi's makeup was minimal, while the gold earrings and bracelets added to her overall style.

Her floral embellished sandals were outstanding and rounded off her sensual look.

Aditi absolutely filled up our senses and made a refreshing and sexier turn. We want to see more of the bold avatars of this gorgeous actress and yes, we can't wait to get our hand on Vogue's May issue.

What do you think about her look?