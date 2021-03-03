Aditi Rao Hydari And Sakshi Tanwar Give Us Saree Goals From Their Respective Upcoming Netflix Series Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Konkona Sensharma recently took to her Instagram feed to share a glimpse from her upcoming Netflix venture, Ajeeb Daastans. The picture had Aditi Rao Hydari offering her food and with Konkona dressed in blue overalls, seemed like a scene from prison. Apart from Konkona Sensharma, Anushka Sharma too gave us a sneak peek from the upcoming Netflix original series, Mai, where seasoned actress Sakshi Tanwar is seen pacifying a boy. Both Aditi Rao and Sakshi Tanwar were dressed in simple sarees and we have decoded their outfits for you.

Talking about Aditi Rao Hydari first, she wore a blue-hued cotton saree for the scene. Her saree was understated with blue floral accents and beige-hued border and she teamed it with a bright blue bordered blouse. She accessorised her look with gold bangles, dainty drop earrings, and an elegant black watch. The makeup was light with pink cheekbones and the partly-tied braided long tresses rounded out her avatar.

As for Sakshi Tanwar, she sported a handloom saree that was intricately-printed with detailed border and paired it with a dark-green ikat blouse. The look was minimal with light jewellery and the makeup was subtle, highlighted by a bindi. The impeccable bun completed her look. So, whose saree look did you like more? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Instagram