    Aditi Rao Hydari Has A Party Wear Number For Ladies Who Love Pairing Sneakers With Dresses

    By
    |
    Aditi Rao Hydari Fashion

    Aditi Rao Hydari also attended the song launch event of Namrata Purohit and flaunted the athleisure look again. The 'Padmaavat' actress wore an olive green number again and looked cute as ever. She kept her look simple and gave fashion goals to women, who don't want the frills and fancies. She opted for a minimal and comfy look, which we so want to ace.

    Aditi Rao Hydari Style

    So, Aditi sported a shirt outfit that was full-sleeved and enhanced by nuanced details. It was a structured outfit with a button-down and a front slit. She paired her tuxedo dress with matching shorts, which we thought was a smart move. Aditi also notched up the comfort quotient by teaming her attire with white sneakers. Well, high time we take a break from sandals.

    Aditi Rao Hydari News

    Aditi accessorised her look with watch and bracelets, which went well with her look. Her makeup was light and natural and highlighted by a soft pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The voluminous tresses cascaded on the front of her shoulders. So, what do you think about Aditi Rao Hydari's look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 15:22 [IST]
