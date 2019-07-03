ENGLISH

    Aditi Rao Hydari's Shimmery Jumpsuit Is Perfect For Disco Ball Nights

    By
    |
    Aditi Rao Hydari Fashion
    Instagram

    Jumpsuits were made popular by designer, Elsa Schiaparelli and subsequently also made famous by pop music icons, Elvis Presley and ABBA. So, it clearly seems that jumpsuits have a musical connection. Well, in Aditi Rao Hydari's case, the jumpsuit got the retro discotheque touch. Designed by Namrata Joshipura, Aditi's jumpsuit was quite a statement piece. Her jumpsuit was every inch party-worthy and made for a more comfy wear than dresses.

    Aditi Rao Hydari Style
    Instagram

    It was a one-shouldered jumpsuit that featured a tailored sleeve, a figure-flattering silhouette, and a sleek cape. With her jumpsuit, Aditi made a strong case for the attire, which a decade ago had fallen off the fashion map. Her navy blue sequinned jumpsuit looked classy and absolutely gave us disco-ball vibes. There was a level of carefree abandon to her ensemble, which made Aditi's jumpsuit all the more appealing. And moreover, it seemed like a wear that would allow the fluidity of movements particularly on the dance floor, which sometimes can be restrictive when in dresses. We saw some good inspiration here.

    Aditi Rao Hydari News
    Instagram

    The 'Padmaavat' actress teamed her ensemble with black wedges, which went well with her attire. She kept her look minimal but accessorised it with elaborate green danglers, which came from the label, Chic Therapy and the store, Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The make-up was enhanced by nude touches with a light pink lip shade and a winged eye liner with natural pink lip shade. The middle-parted tresses elevated her avatar. Aditi looked fabulous. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: aditi rao hydari celeb style
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 3, 2019, 14:25 [IST]
