Aditi Rao Hydari's Floral Jumpsuit Is Meant For A Tropical Vacay

Aditi Rao Hydari was spotted at the airport in a resort-wear outfit. She looked comfy and channelled laidback vibes with her ensemble. The actress wore a jumpsuit that was instantly a part of our wishlist. She looked amazing in her attire, which we thought totally suited her. Let's decode her ensemble and airport look.

The actress wore a black jumpsuit to the airport and her attire was sleeveless with a free-flowing silhouette. The ensemble seemed comfy and was accentuated by myriad floral prints in white. Her outfit was towards the flared side and Aditi pulled it off with a lot of coolness. Well, with this Aditi gave us a humble airport outfit goal of the day.

She carried a chic Prada purse with her and well that went totally well with her look. She wore a gold watch and the diva accessorised her look with purple frames. The makeup was enhanced by a light pink lip shade. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her avatar. Aditi Rao Hydari looked awesome. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.