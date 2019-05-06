ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Aditi Rao Hydari's Floral Jumpsuit Is Meant For A Tropical Vacay

    By
    |
    Aditi Rao Hydari Fashion

    Aditi Rao Hydari was spotted at the airport in a resort-wear outfit. She looked comfy and channelled laidback vibes with her ensemble. The actress wore a jumpsuit that was instantly a part of our wishlist. She looked amazing in her attire, which we thought totally suited her. Let's decode her ensemble and airport look.

    Aditi Rao Hydari Style

    The actress wore a black jumpsuit to the airport and her attire was sleeveless with a free-flowing silhouette. The ensemble seemed comfy and was accentuated by myriad floral prints in white. Her outfit was towards the flared side and Aditi pulled it off with a lot of coolness. Well, with this Aditi gave us a humble airport outfit goal of the day.

    Aditi Rao Hydari News

    She carried a chic Prada purse with her and well that went totally well with her look. She wore a gold watch and the diva accessorised her look with purple frames. The makeup was enhanced by a light pink lip shade. The middle-parted sleek tresses completed her avatar. Aditi Rao Hydari looked awesome. Don't you think so too? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 14:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 6, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue