Want Some Refreshing & Sassy Pants Goals? Take A Few From These Bollywood Divas Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Apart from dresses and ethnic wears, pants too dominated this weekend. The actresses were seen in classy pants. Now, some wore pantsuits, some jumpsuits, and others sported separates. The common aspect was that they all popularised pants in one way or the other. From Huma Qureshi to Shraddha Kapoor, here are top pants picks from this weekend. Take a look for some solid inspiration.

Huma Qureshi

Huma Qureshi was all wrapped-up this weekend. From performing at Miss India 2019 to gracing the house party of Rohini Iyer, Huma dazzled us with this sparkling outfit. The 'Leila' actress wore a jumpsuit that was designed by Robert Abi Nader. Her jumpsuit was absolutely party-perfect and not quite everybody's cup of tea. It was a lace-embroidered jumpsuit that featured a plunging neckline. The full-sleeved jumpsuit was belted and accentuated by intricate crystal accents. It was a hooded jumpsuit and Huma paired it with pointed black sandals. The diva accessorised her look with quirky earrings that came from H Craft Fine Jewellery and her statement rings came from Mirari. The make-up was nude-toned with a matte pink lip shade and smoky winged kohl. The impeccable high bun rounded out her glam avatar.

Nushrat Bharucha

Nushrat Bharucha also attended the house party of Rohini Iyer and she looked absolutely awesome in her all-white outfit. The actress brought out her stylish and casual style with these separates. Her ensemble consisted of a cropped structured blouse that featured baggy half-sleeves and she paired it with flared pants and a white belt. Nushrat teamed her outfit with beige sandals. She even carried a white purse to complete her all-ivory avatar. Her make-up was highlighted by a matte pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The sleek long tresses rounded out her avatar.

Aditi Rao Hydari

If Nushrat rocked an all-white look, Aditi went for an all-black avatar. Aditi quite simply proved that there is no other colour, which can take away the charm of black. The actress wore an off-shouldered black top that featured ruffled accents and she teamed it with matching distressed denims. Now that was some sassy combination and Aditi, for sure, wore the comfiest and most house party-worthy outfit. She paired her ensemble with black and white sports shoes. She carried a black and red side bag with her. The make-up was dewy and lit up by a matte pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The sleek long tresses wrapped up her off-duty avatar.

Patralekhaa

Patralekhaa flaunted her sporty side with these separates, which we thought made for a perfect casual party. She slayed it in a monochrome outfit and inspired the diva in us. The actress wore a full-sleeved cropped blouse that was round-necked and teamed it with a pair of Jodhpur-style trousers. That was some athleisure combination and Patralekhaa contrasted her ensemble with black loafers, which upped her look. She carried a beige-hued textured side bag with her and accessorised the look with a smart watch. The make-up was dewy with a matte pink lip shade and the impeccable bun rounded out her avatar.

Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty was seen with Kriti Sanon at Rohini Iyer's house party. The actress played with contrasts with her ensemble. She also gave us denim jacket goals. The actress teamed her sleeveless black crop top with matching flared bottoms. She upped her look by pairing her ensemble with a full-sleeved distressed denim jacket. Athiya looked awesome and wore embellished flats with her attire. She accessorised her look with a delicate neckpiece and chic bracelets. The make-up was highlighted by a glossy pink lip shade and enhanced cheekbones. The middle-parted sleek hairdo completed her party avatar.

Shraddha Kapoor

Beyond pink and blues, Shraddha Kapoor flaunted a refreshing hue. The actress wore a pantsuit that was dipped in a green shade. We loved the green shade and her pantsuit consisted of a structured jacket, a tight white top, and green straight-fit pants. Shraddha looked smart and she was spotted in this ensemble at the airport. She paired her ensemble with white sports shoes and kept her look minimal. The makeup was highlighted by dewy accents and the sleek tresses rounded out her airport avatar.

So, whose attire and look did you like the most? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.