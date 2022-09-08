Just In
Ace Neon Green Outfits Style Like Ananya Panday
The gorgeous Ananya Panday constantly experiments with her style. Be it ethnic or super-chic casual attires, the young star aces all her on and off-duty appearances. The way she carries every outfit with effortless panache, it is safe to say that, Ananya is a fashion icon for all young gals out there!
Chic and edgy describe Ananya's fashion choices best and she has sported wearing various neon green outfits. And we must admit that Ms.Panday has slayed the neon green outfits like a true fashionista!
Image: Instagram
Speaking of neon colour, it is a fun and flamboyant hue. But the colour is tricky as well. Why tricky? Because neon green when worn as outfits can look overpowering and you must style and accessorize the same cautiously. Otherwise, your entire look can appear over the top!
Get inspired by Ananya Panday's neon green outfits to ace this edgy color in style:
1. Mini Strapless Dress
Image: Instagram
Ananya looked super stylish in a neon-green mini strapless dress. The short casual dress had off-shoulder and corset detailing. The minimal or no detailing party-ready attire allowed the offbeat neon hue to attract and how!
Ananya went for a couple of statement rings instead of earrings or a neckpiece to complete her accessories game!
2. Midi Bodycon Dress
Image: Instagram
The Liger actress sported a chic knee-length midi bodycon dress. The neon casual dress had no detailing but was crafted with perfection to feature a stunning silhouette.
Ms.Panday accentuated the lovely neon ensemble with a gold chain layered neckpiece and edgy red stilettoes! Her makeup consisted of red lip gloss and kept her tresses open and simple!
3. Strap-less Bodycon Dress
Image: Instagram
Ananya has an edgy fashion sense and she proved it once again by flaunting this neon green strap-less bodycon dress. The off-shoulder bodycon dress fitted and complimented her fit body. The long sleeves of the dress added a dramatic touch to the dress.
She wore a statement watch and a ring. Her simple nude makeup and wavy hairs were a perfect choice to balance out the edgy neon green outfit!
4. Co-ords
Image: Instagram
Co-ords outfits make a perfect choice for casual attire requirements. Ananya looked pretty in a neon green co-ord set that had a super casual vibe to it. The co-ord dress had a white V-collar detailing and that's it!
Her makeup featured soft pink lips and statement eyes. The young star kept the tresses styled in loose waves!
5. Pantsuit
Image: Instagram
Pantsuits are classic formal attire and are mostly preferred in neutral or other understated hues like navy blue and more. Ananya added an interesting twist to the pantsuit look by showcasing an edgy neon green pantsuit. The outfit comprised cropped blazer and a matching wide waist belt.
She elevated this offbeat pantsuit outfit with neon green hair pins, white hoops, and strappy pink stilettos!
6. Lehenga Set
Image: Instagram
Mostly lehengas are chosen in deep shades like red, maroon, pink, or pastel tone colours. Ananya added an edgy touch to lehenga attire by selecting a modern neon green lehenga set. The contemporary attire featured interesting detailing like pearls, beads, and sequins.
Ananya opted for a silver maang tikka as her traditional accessory. The modern-ethnic outfit was completed with subtle makeup and open-tousled hair!
