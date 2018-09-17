Abhishek Bachchan Adds A Touch Of Swag To His Latest Airport Look

We were glad to watch Abhishek Bachchan back in action on-screen and we are happier that his movie, 'Manmarziyaan' did well. Post his brilliant performance in the movie, the actor is radiating confidence. He was seen walking at the airport with a lot of swag and well he gave us really cool fashion goals.

He wore a really slay-worthy sweatshirt and notched up his casual avatar to a whole new extent. His sweatshirt was full-sleeved and baggy. Well, Abhishek totally aced the street-style look at the airport. It was dipped in white shade and was enhanced by bold blue stripes.

The actor paired his sweatshirt with classic blue-hued denims and walked ever so comfortably with one hand in his pocket. So, his voluminous top got contrasted by straight-fit jeans. Abhishek also teamed his ensemble with white-hued sports shoes.

He completed his look with a sports cap and dark shades. Well, we are much impressed by Abhishek and hope we see him more often on the screen. How did you find his look? Feel free to share your opinions in the comment section.