Sushmita Sen’s Green Silk Saree And Heavy Jewellery Can Make You Look Regal
For the successful web series, Aarya, Sushmita Sen was dressed to impress in her gorgeous green saree, which we thought was perfect for festive and wedding occasions. The actress looked resplendent in her attire and she was styled by Theia Tekchandaney. We have decoded her outfit and look.
So, Sushmita Sen wore a Raw Mango saree. The actress wore the 'Hazari' green saree from the label. It was an exquisite number, which was made out of two textiles - sheer organza silk and plain silk. As per the brand's Instagram feed, the two fabrics allowed for a better-suited drape and fall. The saree featured a border and small floral butis, which was embroidered through aari and zardozi. Sushmita Sen paired her blouse with 'Ruhi' striped silk gota embroidered blouse.
The actress also carried a velvet green shawl with her, which was accentuated by intricate embroidery in silver. She wore a heavy neckpiece that was studded with stones and featured a green-toned gemstone. The actress also upped her look with elaborate bracelets but relatively delicate drop earrings. She also wore green-toned rings and we thought she looked perfect. As for her makeup, she spruced up her avatar with a pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.
So, what do you think about Sushmita Sen's attire and look? Let us know that.