Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao Brought Classiness To The Glam Occasion

What we love about Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao is that they don't let trends affect their personal style sense. These two have a very individualistic and an understated style game, which can range from minimal to quirky. The couple sported elegant traditional wears and brought classiness to the glam event.

They looked a class apart at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's lavish engagement ceremony. They wore contrasting outfits and amazeballed all of us. Kiran and Aamir donned believable wears and gave men and women all ages old-world attire ideas.

Kiran sported a handloom silk sari that was dipped in golden colour and featured a metallic touch. Her sari was draped in Nivi style and was adorned with intricate prints. She teamed her stunning sari with a matching quarter-sleeved blouse. She accessorised her ethnic avatar with delicate jhumkis and bangles. Her makeup was fresh and highlighted by pink lip shade.

Aamir, on the other hand, wore a silver-hued kurta pyjama that had a metallic and shiny touch. He teamed his outfit with a white jacket and black formal shoes. Both sported spectacles and made for one awesome couple.

We loved what Kiran and Aamir sported for the grand bash. How did you find their outfits? Let us know in the comment section.