A Suitable Boy Actress Tabu Slays It In A Dramatic Black Outfit And Her Styling Is Impeccable Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Whenever Tabu posts her picture on Instagram, she catches our attention. The actress is so amazing even when it comes to fashion apart from her movies. This time, Tabu dropped a picture of hers in a gorgeous black-hued outfit. Her makeup was impeccable and styling was done to perfection. So, let's decode her fashionable look of the day.

So, Tabu wore a dramatic outfit for what seemed like A Suitable Boy promotion. The miniseries show, based on the novel by Vikram Seth and directed by Mira Nair, will be seen on Netflix on October 23. We can't wait to see the show, in which Tabu plays the role of a courtesan and musician Saeeda Bai, and she is also the romantic interest of co-actor Ishaan Khatter in the series. However, coming back to her latest fashion, she flaunted a dramatic outfit that featured a statement neckline in a coiled-style. Her attire seemed knotted at the front and she seemed to have teamed it with matching denims. This attire of hers was absolutely perfect for grand events.

As for her jewellery, she wore a delicate pair of earrings and a classy watch to accentuate her look. The makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. She also wore kohl with an eye shadow and the neatly-done bun completed her stylish avatar. So, what do you think about Tabu's attire and look? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Tabu's Instagram