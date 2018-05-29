A Self-Made Stylista, Kangana Looks Hot And Cool In A Sari

Kangana Ranaut sure knows how to keep it classy and sizzling all the time. She is not your typical self-proclaimed fashionista but Kangana has such impeccable dress sense that we can't help but regard her as one of our top five style icons.

Though from a small town, the diva's fashion sensibility is like none other. She has carved her own way in the world of stylistas. Kangana almost always dons distinctive attires and she is all things impressive.

The starlet usually channels Audrey Hepburn looks or mostly wears clothes mirroring the spirit of the 50s fashion. Recently, she draped a linen sari for 'Raazi' screening and made us fall in love with her all over again. Her Anavila Misra pink-hued linen sari was simple and graceful. It was the kind of a wear most of us can sport at our offices or outings.

Her pink sari featured a silver border and she teamed her sari with a matching sleeveless blouse. She accessorised her outfit with a pair of flats and a black Birkin bag. The actress also complemented her look with dark shades, which made her look like a yesteryear diva. And of course, her brown curls added to the charm.

Yes, Kangana inspired us again! The 'Queen' actress has proved that she can pull of anything with aplomb and confidence. From wearing a bra and trousers at Cannes to quirky dresses to linen saris, this small-town girl can easily steal the thunder of the urban fashionistas.

The stellar performer, Kangana Ranaut, was all praises for Alia Bhatt and Meghna Gulzar. We loved her pretty summer-ready sari. How about you?