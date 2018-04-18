5 Sizzling Pics Of SOTY 2's Tara, The Next Internet Sensation

Recently, Karan Johar revealed the three stars who he took on board for the second installment of his super-hit franchise 'Student Of The Year.' While you might be quite familiar with Ananya Pandey who is very famous among the netizens, the second female lead of the film - Tara - might have pleasantly surprised you.

Tara is not a newcomer in the entertainment industry, unlike Ananya. She has been a part of several Disney sitcoms and has also done a show called 'Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega.'

Now, her avatar as a student for the film 'Student Of The Year 2' must have made your eyes pop, but her Instagram pics are sure to make you swoon for days.

Not just an actor, Tara is also a singer and a VJ, her conduct, body language and sensuousness show that she has the confidence of a star and elegance of a seasoned Bollywood actress.

Her svelte figure and graceful appearance add to her personality and overall, it would not be wrong to say that she might become the next Disha Patani.

She also has a knack for fashion. Be it ethnic or modern, she carries each look with class, finesse and individuality, which is a huge plus point for a débutante.

The 22-year-old actress is said to be dating yesteryears actor Vinod Mehra's son, Rohan Mehra. One must say that she looks much more confident than her age. And also, her rumored boyfriend, Rohan, is lucky to have a future superstar as her partner.

So, before you rush to follow her, tell us what you think about her in the comments section below.