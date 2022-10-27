Just In
Black Panther Wakanda Forever Premiere: Lupita Nyong’o, Rihanna, And Others Shine On The Purple Carpet
The premiere of Marvel Studios produced movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was held on October 27, 2022, and it was indeed a star-studded affair. From Lupita Nyong'o, and Letitia Wright to Rihanna, the cast of the movie and other Hollywood celebs graced the purple carpet in their best eclectic fashion choices!
Image: Twitter
Here's a list of Hollywood celebs who formed an impression with their "experimenting" style at the Black Panther Wakanda Forever Premiere:
Letitia Wright
Image: Twitter
Letitia Wright who is playing the role of Shuri in Black Panther Wakanda Forever looked chic in a black pantsuit. Her classic button-down jacket featured lovely floral work on the shoulders. She elevated her sharp pantsuit attire with curated feminine jewelry including stud earrings and a cocktail ring.
Lupita Nyong’o
Image: Twitter
Talented Hollywood actress Lupita Nyong'o dazzled on the purple carpet in a white dress. Her pristine white gown was crafted in braids style and featured cut work. The twisted braid at the center of the dress looked very dramatic and artistic. Lupita accentuated her diva look with a floral headband and stud earrings.
Rihanna
Image: Twitter
Pop star and actress Rihanna graced the purple carpet wearing a grey colour body-hugging dress. Her off-shoulder gown featured sequin detailing all over and an offbeat silhouette. Rihanna elevated the designer outfit with matching gloves and boots. She sported glossy makeup and kept her lovely mane in an open wavy style.
Danai Gurira
Image: Twitter
Danai Gurira who is playing The role of The General looked stylish on Black Panther Wakanda Forever Premiere purple carpet. Her purple dress featured exaggerated frills, ruffles, and pleats all over. The midi dress also had a long fabric train on one side. Danai matched her bewitching outfit with purple heels and a black headscarf.
Michaela Coel
Image: Twitter
Actress Michaela Coel impressed us with her enchanting fashion sense on the purple carpet. She picked a floor-grazing brown-silver off-shoulder dress with an attached hood. The subtle shimmer work on the gown appeared chic and futuristic. Michaela carried a pretty artistic-looking black handbag that resembled a rare rock with a long tasseled attached to it.
Angela Bassett
Image: Twitter
American actress Angela Bassett who is portraying royalty in the movie looked chic in a purple off-shoulder dress. Her designer outfit was crafted to perfection with frills and pleats in a layered form. The peplum-style top attached to the flared skirt with a front slit looked pretty experimentative. She picked statement earrings to accentuate the dramatic gown.
Dominique Thorne
Image: Twitter
Actress Dominique Thorne who plays the role of Ironheart in the film arrived on the purple carpet in a purple and black net dress. The off-shoulder dress was structured in a corset-style top and skirt-like flared look. Dominique wore net gloves and stockings to match the net-style gown.
Ryan Coogler
Image: Twitter
Ryan Coogler, the director of the Black Panther Wakanda Forever looked dapper in an ivory-white Chinese collared shirt and matching trousers. He accentuated the classic look with a statement chain, gold-rimmed glasses, and black loafers.
Winston Duke
Image: Twitter
Actor Winston Duke who plays M'Baku in the movie impressed with his eclectic fashion sense. Winston wore a black shirt, and matching trousers and layered it with a bright orange coat. He picked curated accessories including a neck chain, bracelet, and black glasses to complete his purple carpet fashion.
Michael B.Jordan
Image: Twitter
Actor Michael B.Jordan of Creed movie fame looked super impressive with his yellow outfit. Michael opted for a bright yellow suit with a wide collar neck and front slit at the trousers. He accentuated the retro look with a beaded neck chain as a curated accessory.
Regé-Jean Page
Image: Twitter
Regé-Jean Page of the hit Netflix series Bridgerton looked suave in a grey suit. Regé paired the classic suit with a white button-down shirt and opted for white sneakers to add a casual hint to his chosen ensemble.
