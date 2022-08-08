Just In
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Tata Motors To Buy Ford’s Manufacturing Facility In Sanand For Rs 725 Crores
- Technology LG Ultra Tab Brings 10-Inch 2K Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC, Quad Speakers; Worth Buying?
- News NIA's pan-India raids reveal Islamic State's targets in India are Hindus, Hindu temples
- Finance Share Price Up 128% This Year, Company Set To Pay Good Dividend Soon, Net Profit Up 91% YoY: Buy?
- Movies Laal Singh Chaddha Celebrities Review: Nagarjuna And Ashutosh Gowariker Laud The Aamir Khan-Starrer
- Sports Annu Rani: From Sugarcane Javelin And Donated Shoes to CWG 2022 Bronze Medal
- Education JEE Main 2022 Toppers List: Check List of 24 Candidates Who Topped in JEE Main 2022
- Travel Colca Canyon - World's Deepest Gorge
8 Tote Bags That Make a Perfect Choice for Formal Look
Image: NYTimes
A Tote bag is synonymous with a go-to bag that most working ladies prefer to carry. They are practical, spacious, and look chic when chosen correctly. This made-to-carry-all bag (yes, including the laptop) holds the power of making your formal attire complete.
Known as a THE "practical" bag to invest in, tote bags are available in various styles and the range keeps widening at a regular pace. If you think your office bag collection could do with a new "tote" addition, here are some best options for you:
Classic Black Tote
Image: Pinterest
Black makes a classic and sophisticated choice to pick a tote of your choice. Plus, it goes well with almost any color outfit. Pick either an all-black tote or go for a black body-colored handle style. With black totes, you never have to worry about stains either!
Vegan Leather Tote
Image: Thegoodtrade
A tote bag crafted responsibly, such as a vegan leather tote makes a thoughtful choice for sure. You can select one from offbeat hues like tan, burgundy, pigeon grey, and others. Leather totes possess an inbuilt texture that makes a pretty fine textured surface on the bag.
Suede Fabric Tote
Image: Netaporter
Totes made with comforting fabrics like suede look trendy and different. Mostly suede totes are preferred with brown shades. But you can of course go for eccentric hues like pink, blue, or green even for your work tote. If a suede tote is your next choice, you just need to maintain the same by wiping it clean if there is any water spillage or stains.
Square Shape Tote
Image: TheCollective
While rectangular totes are considered a common choice, you can certainly select an unusual shape like a square tote. The boxy contoured structure appears chic as well. Go for a textured, patterned, plain, or multi-colored style. Buy a square tote that catches your fancy.
Rope Handle Tote
Image: Alibaba
If you are looking for a casual meet formal combo tote, then a rope handle tote is one interesting solution. Apart from the body of a bag, bag handles with interesting design or structure makes the bag appear outlandish. Plus, rope handles can carry the extra weight of the bag too! Rope handle totes are mostly made with eco-friendly fabrics like jute or cotton. Hence totes make a great choice to carry especially on weekends!
Color Block Tote
Image: Etsy
Totes crafted with either two or three definite colors look stylish as your office tote. The most common color combo could be beige-brown or black-white. The two-tone bags allow you to make most of your office wear ensemble complete.
Trendy Color Tote
Image: Zalando
Mostly black, beige, and brown are the colors one looks for when buying an office bag. But you certainly break this color shyness by picking a trendy color tote. Go for either bold or neutral shade totes. Think fuchsia pink, candy blue, or mist green tote.
Print & Pattern Tote
Image: LBB
If you have been carrying plain office bags for quite some time now, your bag style needs a deserving change. Pick a print & pattern enriched tote bag. You can select from trendy choices like florals, stripes, checks, traditional, abstract, and more. Just ensure to carry the printed tote when you wear the plain or textured outfit to avoid the pattern overdo.
- bollywood wardrobeBling It On - Be Inspired By Bollywood Divas' Silver Outfits
- bollywood wardrobeDisha Patani Looks Breathtaking In Her Latest Glamorous Pictures
- fashionNational Handloom Day: Tiger Stripes Collection Chakradhara By Warp N Weft And WWF India
- fashionWardrobe Guide - Tips to Ace Trending Pleated Skirt Styles
- fashion trendsVirat Kohli-Anushka Sharma And The Art Of Twinning: 4 Times The Power Couple Wore Matching Outfits
- fashion trendsIN PICS: Deepika Padukone And Her All-Black Sequined Saree Ooze Elegance!
- fashion trends4 Times Disha Patani Proved That She Is The Ultimate Fashion Diva For Gen Z!
- bollywood wardrobeAlaya F Flaunts Her Toned Figure In Bikini Set, As She Enjoys The Maldivian Sun!
- fashion trendsFDCI ICW 2022: Rajkummar Rao Rocks Distressed Black Pantsuit For Anamika Khanna
- fashion trendsFDCI ICW 2022: Sara Ali Khan In Glittery Ensemble For Falguni And Shane Peacock
- fashion trendsVogue Cover: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy And Wife Olena Zelenska's 'War' Photoshoot Criticised
- fashion trendsFDCI India Couture Week 2022: Decoding Shilpa Shetty's Royal Bridal Look For Designer Dolly J