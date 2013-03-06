Makar Sankranti 2020: Easy Oats Pongal Recipe For Breakfast That You Can Make In Your Home Break Fast oi-Vijayalakshmi Mg

Tired and bored of eating the same old regular breakfast every morning? How about trying something different which promises to be both tasty and healthy! We all want to have breakfast that enlightens our mood and also fills our appetite.

Though you need to have breakfast that are filled with vegetables and sprouts in order to stay healthy, we need to realise that the key to a successful healthy life is through having breakfast that are light and does not hold many calories. If you are planning to go on a diet, make sure you include food that are oil-free and are completely low in calories.

This year Pongal festival will begin on 15 January and end on 18 January.

Pongal is also a staple food for Indians. Many of them like to have Pongal for breakfast mixed with spices like pepper and ginger, which are the main ingredients. This recipe is prepared using rice, therefore, many health-conscious people hesitate to include it in their daily diet. Oats Pongal is a breakfast recipe that can be prepared very easily and is equally tasty.

Serves: 2

Preparation Time: 5 minutes

Cooking Times:10 minutes

Ingredients

Oats- 1 cup

Green Gram Dal- 1/2 cup

Fresh ginger - a small piece (finely chopped)

Asafoetida Powder- a pinch

Salt- as per taste

For seasoning:

Ghee- 1tsp

Black pepper- 1/2 tsp

Jeera (cumin seeds)- 1/2 tsp

Green Chilli- 1 (sliced into two halves)

Curry leaves- 5 (chopped)

Cashew nuts- 5

Procedure:

1. Heat a pan, add 1tsp ghee into it and fry the oats and green gram dal for at least 10 seconds.

4. Crush the pepper and jeera coarsely.

5. Now, in a pressure cooker, put both oats and dal.

6. Add chopped ginger, ½tsp jeera, a pinch of asafoetida powder, salt, ½ black pepper and three cups of water.

7. Close with lid and pressure cook it for 3 to 4 whistles. Allow it to cool.

8. Now season it with chopped curry leaves and cashew nuts.

Your healthy oats Pongal is ready to eat. Serve it hot.