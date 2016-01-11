Sankranti or Pongal is a harvest festival that is celebrated throughout India. This is the first festival that is celebrated at the beginning of the year. It is called a harvest festival, as it is that time of the year when people and farmers celebrate and thank the god and those who have helped them for their yeild.

To add to the celebration of the festival, many recipes are prepared. Most of the recipes that are prepared are sweet recipes. However, the important recipe that is prepared is the pongal. Most of us know how to prepare rice pongal. But, today at Boldsky, we shall share with you the sweet pongal recipe that is made with beaten rice or poha.

Poha sweet pongal recipe is very tasty and easy to prepare. While you prepare the rice pongal recipe, you should cook the rice and dal together. But, while you prepare the sweet poha pongal recipe, you must wash the beaten rice and keep it aside for sometime. And then follow the rest of the procedure as mentioned below.

So, lets start preparing the sweet pongal poha recipe for Sankranti.

Serves - 4

Cooking time - 20 minutes

Preparation time - 10 minutes

Ingredients:

Beaten rice - 2 cups

Moong dal - 1 cup

Coconut - 1 cup (grated)

Jaggery - 1 cup (grated)

Cardamom - 2 to 3

Ghee - 1 cup

Raisins - 1/2 cup

Cashew - 1/2 cup

Procedure: