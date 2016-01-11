Sankranti or Pongal is a harvest festival that is celebrated throughout India. This is the first festival that is celebrated at the beginning of the year. It is called a harvest festival, as it is that time of the year when people and farmers celebrate and thank the god and those who have helped them for their yeild.
To add to the celebration of the festival, many recipes are prepared. Most of the recipes that are prepared are sweet recipes. However, the important recipe that is prepared is the pongal. Most of us know how to prepare rice pongal. But, today at Boldsky, we shall share with you the sweet pongal recipe that is made with beaten rice or poha.
Poha sweet pongal recipe is very tasty and easy to prepare. While you prepare the rice pongal recipe, you should cook the rice and dal together. But, while you prepare the sweet poha pongal recipe, you must wash the beaten rice and keep it aside for sometime. And then follow the rest of the procedure as mentioned below.
So, lets start preparing the sweet pongal poha recipe for Sankranti.
Serves - 4
Cooking time - 20 minutes
Preparation time - 10 minutes
Ingredients:
- Beaten rice - 2 cups
- Moong dal - 1 cup
- Coconut - 1 cup (grated)
- Jaggery - 1 cup (grated)
- Cardamom - 2 to 3
- Ghee - 1 cup
- Raisins - 1/2 cup
- Cashew - 1/2 cup
Procedure:
- Take a pan and add the moong dal and fry it well for five to ten minutes.
- Now, take a pressure cooker and transfer the fried moong dal into it.
- Add enough water to soak the dal.
- Let it cook for two whistles.
- Meanwhile, take the beaten rice and wash it well in water.
- Drain the water and keep the beaten rice aside for 15 minutes.
- Now, take another pan and add water.
- Once the water has boiled, add the jaggery.
- Note that the jaggery should immerse in the water (do not add excess of water).
- Keep stirring.
- Now, take a small pan and add ghee. Then add the raisins and cashews and fry until they turn light reddish brown.
- After 15 minutes, to the jaggery pan, add the beaten rice and then add the cooked moong dal.
- Add ghee and mix them well. Now, add grated coconut to the mixture.
- Then add the raisins, cardamom and cashews.
- Mix all of these well.
- The hot and yummy sweet pongal is now ready to be served.
- Try this delicious recipe and let us know your feedback.