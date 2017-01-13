Just In
- 13 min ago Malaika Arora's Party Dress Can Make You Look A Class Apart Provided You Are Able To Pull It Off
-
- 49 min ago Suhana Khan's Dragon-Inspired Dress Is So Very Costly But You Will Definitely Love It
- 50 min ago Savitribai Phule's 189th Birthday: 11 Facts About The Reformist And India's First Female Teacher
- 1 hr ago Kajol’s Red Anita Dongre Sari Is What All Newly-Wed Ladies Must Have In Their Wardrobe
Don't Miss
- Movies Malang New Poster: Disha Patani Is Living Life From One High To Another
- News Kota infact deaths: Mayawati demands sacking of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
- Automobiles Kia Carnival India Spec Model Details And Features Revealed
- Finance Gold Price In India Scales 1.5% On Escalating Middle East Tension
- Sports AIFF Masterclass: Total Football simplified by Johan Neeskens
- Technology Bharti Airtel Expands Its 4G And 2G Services To 26 Villages Of Ladakh
- Travel 12 Best Places To Visit In Maharashtra In 2020
- Education TNPSC Upcoming Exams 2020: Explore Annual Recruitment Planner For 2020
Pongal 2020: Simple Steps To Prepare Puran Poli Recipe For Makar Sankranti
Makar Sankranti is celebrated throughout India differently. It is an auspicious festival and in many parts of India, agricultural festivals ('Nabanna' in Bengal, 'Bihu' in Assam) are celebrated. This year the festival will be celebrated on 15 January 2020.
With celebration, special preparation of dishes is essential. Puran Poli is one such special delicacy that is made in Maharashtra on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Puran Poli is also prepared in Gujarat and in several other states, but it is named differently.
This simple and delicious recipe of Puran Puli will win everyone's hearts and therefore, you must try this once at your home. Check out the recipe here:
Serves - 4
Preparation Time - 10 minutes
Cooking Time - 15 minutes
Ingredients
For the Filling
1. Chana Dal - 1 cup (soaked and cooked)
2. Cardamom Powder - ½ tsp
3. Sugar - 1/3rd cup
4. Nutmeg Powder - a pinch
5. Saffron Colour - a few drops
For the Dough
6. Wheat Flour - 1 cup
7. Ghee - ½ tbsp
Procedure:
1. Soak chana dal in lukewarm water and then cook it in a pressure cooker until three whistles.
2. Now, turn on the stove. Take a broad pan and add the cooked chana dal into it and also add sugar. Now, cook it very well, so that you get a dough-like mixture.
3. Cool it completely and add cardamom powder, nutmeg powder and saffron colour into it. If you want it sweeter, you can add more powdered sugar as well. Mix everything well and keep it aside.
4. Now, start making the dough. For that, take a big bowl and add wheat flour into it. Add ghee and also add water to make the dough. Add water slowly to prepare the dough perfectly. Take little ghee on your palms and again soften the dough.
5. Now, make balls of the dough and roll it out to make it into a roti. Also, make small balls of the mixture of chana dal and put it on the roti. Then, close the edges of the roti to cover the chana ball.
6. Press the ball with your hands and roll it out to make it flat, like a roti. Then, heat a frying pan and put the Puran Poli on it. Roast it on the frying pan.
Puran Polis are ready to be served. You could serve it hot with some ghee and coconut milk.