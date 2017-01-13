Pongal 2020: Simple Steps To Prepare Puran Poli Recipe For Makar Sankranti Sweet Tooth lekhaka-Lekhaka

Makar Sankranti is celebrated throughout India differently. It is an auspicious festival and in many parts of India, agricultural festivals ('Nabanna' in Bengal, 'Bihu' in Assam) are celebrated. This year the festival will be celebrated on 15 January 2020.

With celebration, special preparation of dishes is essential. Puran Poli is one such special delicacy that is made in Maharashtra on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Puran Poli is also prepared in Gujarat and in several other states, but it is named differently.

This simple and delicious recipe of Puran Puli will win everyone's hearts and therefore, you must try this once at your home. Check out the recipe here:

Serves - 4

Preparation Time - 10 minutes

Cooking Time - 15 minutes

Ingredients

For the Filling

1. Chana Dal - 1 cup (soaked and cooked)

2. Cardamom Powder - ½ tsp

3. Sugar - 1/3rd cup

4. Nutmeg Powder - a pinch

5. Saffron Colour - a few drops

For the Dough

6. Wheat Flour - 1 cup

7. Ghee - ½ tbsp

Procedure:

1. Soak chana dal in lukewarm water and then cook it in a pressure cooker until three whistles.

2. Now, turn on the stove. Take a broad pan and add the cooked chana dal into it and also add sugar. Now, cook it very well, so that you get a dough-like mixture.

3. Cool it completely and add cardamom powder, nutmeg powder and saffron colour into it. If you want it sweeter, you can add more powdered sugar as well. Mix everything well and keep it aside.

4. Now, start making the dough. For that, take a big bowl and add wheat flour into it. Add ghee and also add water to make the dough. Add water slowly to prepare the dough perfectly. Take little ghee on your palms and again soften the dough.

5. Now, make balls of the dough and roll it out to make it into a roti. Also, make small balls of the mixture of chana dal and put it on the roti. Then, close the edges of the roti to cover the chana ball.

6. Press the ball with your hands and roll it out to make it flat, like a roti. Then, heat a frying pan and put the Puran Poli on it. Roast it on the frying pan.

Puran Polis are ready to be served. You could serve it hot with some ghee and coconut milk.