Paneer Kheer Recipe For Janmashtami 2022

Janmashtami is one of the most popular and joyous festivals in India. It is also known as Krishnashtami because on this auspicious day Shri Krishna was born. This year, it will be celebrated from 18 August 2022 to 19 August 2022.

On this day each and every devotee of Lord Krishna tries his best to treat his God in the best possible way. There is a plethora of planning and preparations done on this festive occasion to pamper Lord Krishna.

Among the various arrangements made for this auspicious day, preparing mouthwatering dishes is considered to be the most important part of this entire celebration. There is a vast variety of dishes that are prepared on Janmashtami among which Seedai, Thattai, Aval Payasam and Murukku are the most important ones.

Paneer also gives the kids an adequate amount of protein and hence it makes a wonderful and healthy dessert for your kids who are more than eight months of age. Thus, you can serve your kids this wholesome dish anytime irrespective of any occasion.

The festival involves a lot of splendour, and affection and dedication towards Shri Krishna and after the puja the devotees as well as the guests are served these scrumptious dishes. Since it’s a busy day which involves myriad rituals, one should be able to prepare some dishes easily and in a short time.

The paneer kheer is one such recipe which hardly takes 25-30 minutes time to prepare and since it includes paneer, it is healthy too. Paneer as we all know is an excellent source of both calcium and protein; it benefits both adults as well as kids during this festive occasion.

In addition, if you have diabetes, then this paneer kheer can be the best option for you on Janmashtami as it won’t increase your sugar levels. Now the next question that pops up in our mind is how to prepare paneer kheer recipe for Janmashtami?

Serves - 4

Cooking time- 20 minutes

Preperation time - 15 minutes

Ingredients

Half cup of grated cottage cheese (or grated paneer)

Half teaspoon of cardamom powder

One and a half cups of milk

One and 1/4th cups of condensed milk

3 tablespoons of mixed nuts (almonds, cashew nuts and pistachios) chopped

One tablespoon of pistachio and almond slivers (for garnishing)

Preperation

Take a non-stick pan and put the grated paneer and milk in it; boil this mixture and at the same time keep stirring it constantly. Simmer the mixture for about 5-7 minutes and continue stirring.

Now decant the condensed milk and cook it on a low flame for 4-5 minutes more. Then remove the pan from fire and add almonds, cashew nuts, pistachios and cardamom powder and mix all the ingredients nicely. Refrigerate the kheer for at least two hours and then serve it chilled.

Serve this recipe to please your Lord as well as your guests on this Janmashtami and gain accolades from your loved ones.