Chhath Puja 2019: Thekua Recipes That You Can try On This Day Indian Sweets oi-Sanchita Chowdhury

Chhath is an important Hindu festival celebrated in the Eastern parts of India. This festival is dedicated to the Sun God. People observe a fast for 3-4 days and break it only after performing a puja every day during sunset. It is one of the most difficult vrats (fasts), which is observed in India. This year, the Chhath Puja will begin from 31st October and it will continue till 3 November.

Another most important thing associated with Chhath puja is the preparation of a sweet snack known as Thekua. Thekua is a crisp, sweet cookie which is prepared with whole wheat flour. It is one of the main offerings of Chhath puja which is offered to the Sun God. Thekuas are prepared in various shapes and sizes. But they taste heavenly!

So, here we have the recipe of Thekua for you today. Check it out and give it a try.

Serves: 6

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

Whole wheat flour- 500 gms

Dry coconut- 2tbsp (grated)

Sugar- 300 gms

Fennel seeds- 1tsp

Oil- 2tbsp

Green cardamom powder- ½ tsp

Water- 1 cup

Oil- for deep frying

Moulds

Procedure

Heat the water and sugar together till the sugar dissolves in it completely. Switch off the flame and keep it aside. Allow it to cool. Mix the whole wheat flour, grated coconut, cardamom powder, fennel seeds and two tablespoons of oil together. Add the sugar water and knead a stiff dough. Divide the dough into 5 equal parts. Flatten the dough between your palms with fingers. Grease the moulds with a little oil and place the dough in it. Press the dough slightly with your fingers and then take the dough out carefully. Heat the oil for deep frying. Deep fry the pieces in oil on medium heat till they turn reddish-brown in colour. Once done, drain the excess oil and transfer the thekuas to a serving platter. Serve the Thekuas when they have completely cooled down.

The delicious Thekuas are now ready to be served. It is a must-have delicacy on Chhath and a must-try recipe for you to try out.