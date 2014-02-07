ENGLISH

    Valentine's Day 2020: Almond Chocolates Recipe That You Won't Be Able To Resist

    One of the special days during Valentine's week is Chocolate Day. Instead of buying expensive chocolates which might not even taste good as expected, you can try some homemade chocolates! Homemade chocolates are really easy to prepare and can also be romantic. Preparing chocolates yourself for your valentine is sure to win you some brownie points!

    So, shower your valentine this year by preparing some quick homemade chocolates. All you need are the basic ingredients like cocoa powder, some nuts like almonds and sugar. Check out the recipe to prepare homemade chocolates using almonds.

    Homemade Almond Chocolates: Valentine's Day Recipe

    Serves: 15-20 chocolates

    Preparation time: 15-20 minutes

    Ingredients

    • Cocoa powder- 2tbsp
    • Butter- 50gms (room temperature)
    • Sugar- as per taste (ideally 1 cup)
    • Milk powder or dairy whitener- 1 cup
    • Water- 3/4th cup
    • Moulds for chocolates- 10 to 15 (heart shaped)
    • Almonds- a handful (sliced)
    • Vanilla essence- 2 drops (optional)

    Procedure

    • Boil water and sugar on medium flame for 5 minutes.
    • Once the sugar syrup becomes thick and uniform, remove the pan from the flame and then add the milk powder to it.
    • Stir till it mixes up and do it immediately when the syrup is boiling hot.
    • Mix the cocoa powder into the mixture and add butter.
    • Add a few drops of vanilla essence for flavour. You can use an electronic blender to mix the thick mixture for your chocolates.
    • Add the almonds and mix well.
    • Add this mixture into the chocolate moulds and deep freeze for about 45 minutes.

    Homemade almond chocolates are ready to eat. Wrap them with colourful wrappers and gift your valentine!

