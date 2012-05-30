Just In
Black Forest Cake Recipe for New Year Celebration
A New Year celebration is incomplete without a cake. It is one of the most cherished desserts. Black Forest, being one of the most popular cake flavours derived its name from the popular German dessert 'Black Forest cherry torte'. Black Forest cake has several layers of chocolate cake with whipped cream in between and additional whipped cream, cherries and chocolate on top. Although in the traditional recipes, liquor is added to its preparation, it can even be prepared without using alcohol. A Black Forest cake not only looks yummy but even tastes so. Try making a Black Forest cake recipe at your home to treat your guests.
Ingredients For Black Forest Cake:
- 2 round cake pans of 8 inches
- All purpose flour (maida)- 125 gms
- Butter- 50-75gms
- Eggs- 5-6
- Cocoa powder– 2tbsps
- Baking Powder- ½tbsp
- Sugar- ½ cup
- Baking Soda- ½tbsp
- Vanilla Essence- 1tsp
- 3-4 Butter Papers
- Coca Cola- 100ml
- Whipped Cream- 2-3 cups
- Icing Sugar- ½cup
- Cherries- 1-2 cans
- Chocolate Flakes
Procedure For Making Black Forest Cake:
- Preheat your oven to 175 degree.
- Grease the round cake pan with butter, flour the surface and cover its bottom with butter paper.
- Combine the flour, eggs, butter, cocoa powder, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, vanilla essence in a bowl and beat the mixture until smooth.
- Now slowly pour down the coke into the mixture and stir well.
- Pour the mixture into the cake pan and bake it in the pre-heated oven in 190 degree Centigrade for 25 minutes.
- After it is baked, bring out the cake from oven and let it cool for few minutes.
- Meanwhile beat the cream and icing sugar in a container evenly.
- Cut the cake horizontally into two parts and apply a part of the cream and icing sugar mixture in the middle of the cake with a knife and join them into one.
- Now apply the rest of the cream and icing sugar mixture onto the sides and top of the cake.
- Decorate with cherries and chocolate flakes and serve it cold.
Your black forest cake is ready. Garnish it with cherries or strawberry slices. You can prepare it on any occasion as it will definitely sooth the taste buds of your guests.