Christmas Special: Classic Rum Cake Recipe
Christmas is the time for cakes. Like every year the celebrations are at their peak on 25 December. It is the time of the year when we all ditch our calorie count, sit back and enjoy the cake season with full enthusiasm. Christmas cakes are of many varieties like fruit cake, plum cake, banana cake and then of course we have the delightful rum cake.
A classic rum cake tastes simply heavenly. In India, it isn't easy to look for the right shop where you may find the best rum cakes. But what if you can bake the perfect rum cake at your home this Christmas? It will be a pleasant surprise for everyone in the family. There is absolutely no need to describe how wonderful a classic rum cake tastes and we will let this special Christmas dessert speak for itself.
So, excited about baking your own rum cake this Christmas? Then take a look at this Christmas special recipe of classic rum cake and give it a shot.
Serves: 5-6
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 1 hour
All you need
- Butter- 1 1/2 cups (softened)
- Powdered sugar- 1 1/2 cups
- Lemon rind- 2tbsp (grated)
- Eggs- 3 (white portion)
- Egg yolk- 1
- Vanilla essence- 2tsp
- Dark rum- 1/2 cup
- Banana liqueur- 1/4 cup
- Maida (all-purpose flour)- 3 cups
- Baking powder- 2tsp
- Baking soda- 1/2 tsp
- Salt- a pinch
- Whipped cream- 1 cup
- Bundt pan for baking
For syrup
- Butter- 1/2 cup
- Powdered sugar- 3/4 cup
- Banana liqueur- 1/4 cup
- Dark rum- 1/4 cup
- Powdered sugar- for icing
Procedure
1. Take the butter, and powdered sugar in a hand blender and whisk it til they get mixed properly.
2. Keep whisking the butter and sugar mixture and add one egg at a time to it.
3. Then add the vanilla essence, lemon rind and dark rum. Keep whisking till all the ingredients get mixed properly.
4. Now add the banana liqueur and whisk again. The batter may look curdled but still, keep whisking.
5. Add the baking soda, baking powder and salt to the maida and mix well.
6. Now while you keep whisking the batter with the blender, add the flour mix and whipped cream alternatively. Keep whisking till the batter becomes smooth.
7. Grease the bundt pan with butter and a tablespoon of flour on all sides.
8. Now pour the mixture into the pan and bake it in a preheated oven for about 55-60 minutes at 350 degrees.
9. Then to prepare the syrup to take the butter in a pan and add the powdered sugar, banana liqueur and dark rum to it. Boil for about 5-7 minutes.
10. Once done, switch off the flame and allow it to cool down.
11. Take the cake out of the oven, once it is done. Make small holes in the cake using a toothpick or fork.
12. Pour the syrup over the cake and make sure the syrup seeps through these holes into the cake. Let it stand for 45 minutes.
13. Then take the cake out of the pan and sprinkle powdered sugar over the cake as icing using a small sieve.
Your Christmas special rum cake is ready to be served.
Nutrition Value
Rum has the trait of keeping our bodies warm during the winter season. Therefore this rum cake is the best recipe to keep yourself warm and have a delightful sweet treat at the same time. Otherwise, it contains a good amount of calories and fats which is not a good option for dieters.
