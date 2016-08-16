Raksha Bandhan 2019: Mouth-watering Indian Sweets That Will Leave You Drooling Sweet Tooth oi-Sowmya Shekar

Raksha Bandhan is a very important festival that is celebrated across the country. However, it is observed more in North India than in South India. On this special day, sisters tie rakhi to their beloved brothers and pray to the lord for the well-being of her brother. There are two things that are important for Raksha Bandhan. One is the rakhi and other is sweets.

This year, in 2019, Raksha bandhan will be celebrated on 15th August.

Also Read: 10 Best Recipes For Raksha Bandhan

Sweets are always an integral part of all Indian festivals. And when it is Raksha Bandhan, there is no way that you can miss on those yummy delicious sweets.

The most common Indian sweets are jamoon, ladoo, rasmalai and many more.

So, read on to know about the special sweet recipes that you can prepare for Raksha Bandhan.

Rice Kheer: The easiest of all the sweet recipes is the rice kheer recipe. Prepare this awesome sweet recipe for your brother this Raksha Bandhan. Read on to know how to prepare rice kheer recipe. For Recipe Click Here Jamoon: Jamoon is that one sweet no one will ever say a no to! And I am sure, your brother too loves to eat jamoon! So, prepare this awesome sweet for Raksha Bandhan and make your brother feel happy! For Recipe Click Here Rasgulla: Hmmm, we all love to taste this yummy sweet. Though some believe that preparing rasgulla takes a lot of time and the procedure is lengthy, well that's not true. Read on to know how to prepare easy rasagulla for your lovely brother. For Recipe Click Here Bundi Ladoo: Ladoos are an important sweet that are generally offered as prasad. And did you know you can actually prepare delicious ladoos right at your home and serve it to your brother? For Recipe Click Here Besan Ladoo: Besan ladoo is also among the easiest recipes that you prepare for your brother. If you are the one who does not like to cook, yet want to prepare some really good sweets, then this is the best suited for you. For Recipe Click Here Rasmalai: This is an amazing sweet recipe that you should prepare for Raksha Bandhan. This sweet recipe is prepared using milk that melts in your mouth! Read on to know how to prepare rasmalai for your dearest brother. For Recipe Click Here Kaju Barfi: Kaju barfi too is a favourite among most of us. And well, it is also easy to prepare, as most people think that kaju barfi is very difficult to prepare at home. So, read to know the simple procedure to prepare kaju barfi. Try these special Indian sweets for Raksha Bandhan and let us know your feedback. For Recipe Click Here