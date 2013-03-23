Just In
Holi 2022: Refreshing Smoothie Recipes
Holi, the Indian festival is around the corner and it will be celebrated on 18 March this year. It is the festival of colours, joy and drinks. Bhang, the most special and popular Holi drink is prepared to celebrate the Indian festival. Holi marks the onset of spring; symbolises the colours of nature blooming. So, it is time to celebrate the new season with some refreshing drinks and smoothies.
Smoothies are very refreshing and can be a healthy drink for you. Smoothies are one of the energy boosters that is preferred by dieters and fitness freaks. If you work out and want to boost your stamina, have a glass of smoothie. A glass of fruity smoothie can be a great treat to boost up a lazy morning! Smoothies can be prepared with various fruits and ice cream to freshen up your mood and raise your spirits.
To celebrate the festival of colours, you can prepare some special smoothie recipes. These recipes are not just Holi special. You can even prepare them to relax and stay hydrated on hot summer days. The list of smoothies contains easy recipes that can be prepared within minutes. Want to try? Check out the smoothie recipes.
Smoothie recipes:
Apple Banana Smoothie
This is a refreshing and healthy energy drink that is prepared with bananas, apple and milk.
Chocolate Smoothie
Want to have a chilled chocolate smoothie? Try this sweet and delicious chocolate smoothie to freshen up your mood.
Yogurt Smoothie
Many smoothies are prepared using yogurt as the main ingredient. The dairy product is healthy too! Here are 2 recipes to make yogurt smoothies.
Banana Ice Cream Smoothie
This is a delicious smoothie recipe that is blended with banana and orange juice, and topped with ice cream.
Peanut Butter Smoothie
This lip smacking smoothie recipe is made with peanut butter, banana and milk. Peanut butter smoothie can be made with chocolate, strawberries and vanilla ice cream too!
Yogurt Berries Smoothie
Berries are fat burning fruits. You can enjoy the tangy and healthy berries and banana smoothie to stay hydrated and lose weight.
Banana Smoothie
This is the basic banana smoothie recipe that is prepared with vanilla flavoured yogurt and nuts like cashews.
Mango Smoothie
It is the season of mangoes. Mango smoothies are loved by everyone! Try this chilled smoothie.
Strawberry Smoothie
This yummy strawberry smoothie is a must try! It is prepared with strawberries, honey, vanilla extract and yogurt.
