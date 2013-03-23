ENGLISH
    Holi 2022: Refreshing Smoothie Recipes

    By

    Holi, the Indian festival is around the corner and it will be celebrated on 18 March this year. It is the festival of colours, joy and drinks. Bhang, the most special and popular Holi drink is prepared to celebrate the Indian festival. Holi marks the onset of spring; symbolises the colours of nature blooming. So, it is time to celebrate the new season with some refreshing drinks and smoothies.

    Smoothies are very refreshing and can be a healthy drink for you. Smoothies are one of the energy boosters that is preferred by dieters and fitness freaks. If you work out and want to boost your stamina, have a glass of smoothie. A glass of fruity smoothie can be a great treat to boost up a lazy morning! Smoothies can be prepared with various fruits and ice cream to freshen up your mood and raise your spirits.

    To celebrate the festival of colours, you can prepare some special smoothie recipes. These recipes are not just Holi special. You can even prepare them to relax and stay hydrated on hot summer days. The list of smoothies contains easy recipes that can be prepared within minutes. Want to try? Check out the smoothie recipes.

    Smoothie recipes:

    Array

    Apple Banana Smoothie

    This is a refreshing and healthy energy drink that is prepared with bananas, apple and milk.

    Array

    Chocolate Smoothie

    Want to have a chilled chocolate smoothie? Try this sweet and delicious chocolate smoothie to freshen up your mood.

    Array

    Yogurt Smoothie

    Many smoothies are prepared using yogurt as the main ingredient. The dairy product is healthy too! Here are 2 recipes to make yogurt smoothies.

    Array

    Banana Ice Cream Smoothie

    This is a delicious smoothie recipe that is blended with banana and orange juice, and topped with ice cream.

    Array

    Peanut Butter Smoothie

    This lip smacking smoothie recipe is made with peanut butter, banana and milk. Peanut butter smoothie can be made with chocolate, strawberries and vanilla ice cream too!

    Array

    Yogurt Berries Smoothie

    Berries are fat burning fruits. You can enjoy the tangy and healthy berries and banana smoothie to stay hydrated and lose weight.

    Array

    Banana Smoothie

    This is the basic banana smoothie recipe that is prepared with vanilla flavoured yogurt and nuts like cashews.

    Array

    Mango Smoothie

    It is the season of mangoes. Mango smoothies are loved by everyone! Try this chilled smoothie.

    Array

    Strawberry Smoothie

    This yummy strawberry smoothie is a must try! It is prepared with strawberries, honey, vanilla extract and yogurt.

    More HEALTHY DRINK News

     
