Try Mango And Ice Cream Smoothie Recipe This Summer
It is the season of mangoes. Mangoes are well known as the King of all fruits. The sweet and juicy mango pulp is loved by everyone. Mangoes not only taste yummy but are also good for the health. You might not know that mangoes offer numerous health as well as skin benefits. Mangoes prevent cancer, lowers bad cholesterol levels in the body, alkalizes the body and cleanses the skin.
There are many mango recipes that you can try to enjoy the seasonal fruit. However, the sweet and juicy fruit can be best used to prepare desserts, puddings and smoothies. Smoothies are chilled and can refresh your mood in this hot season. Mango smoothies are loved by kids too! Just add a few scoops of ice cream to make it a delicious recipe. Check out the recipe to make mango smoothie with ice cream.
Mango smoothie with ice cream recipe:
Serves: 4 glasses
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
- Mangoes- 5-6
- Milk- 1 ½ cups (chilled)
- Sugar- 6-7tbsp (depending on the mangoes)
- Vanilla ice cream- 2 scoops
- Water- little (if required)
Procedure
- Peel the mangoes and then dice them.
- Add the diced mangoes into a blender. Pour little water if required. Blend until smooth.
- Add sugar and blend once again for a minute
- Now strain the blended mango and pour in a bowl. Add milk and keep stirring to make the smoothie.
- Add the vanilla ice cream into the bowl and whisk again. Pour into a glass.
Mango smoothie is ready! Serve it chilled to stay cool in this hot season.