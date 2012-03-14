ENGLISH

    Lychee Squash Recipe: Cool Summer Drink That You Must Try

    By

    Lychee, the summer fruit is delicious and loved by kids. To make the summer evening refreshing, soothe your body organs with a tasty and cold lychee squash. Take a look at this easy to make summer drink recipe.

    Lychee squash recipe:

    Ingredients

    1 cup lychee pulp

    1 cup sugar

    1 tbsp lemon juice

    1 cup water

    Directions to make lychee squash, cool summer drink recipe:

    1. Remove seeds from the lychee pulp and blend the pieces in a blender.

    2. Strain the juice with the help of a sieve. Store the juice in a bowl.

    3. Boil water in a pan and add sugar. Mix till the sugar melts.

    4. When sugar dissolves, add lemon juice and bring the mixture to boil. Cook for 2 minutes and then put the syrup off-flame.

    5. Cool the syrup and then add the blended lychee juice in it. Mix well. Refrigerate for 1 hour or add ice cubes before serving.

    Lychee squash is ready to drink. Enjoy this cold drink on a summer day. Store in a bottle and keep it in the refrigerator.

    Read more about: juice recipes summer drinks
     
