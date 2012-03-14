Just In
- 38 min ago 9 Natural Ingredients That Will Keep Your Skin Stunning In Monsoon
-
- 59 min ago 9 Effective And Clever Ways To Make Your Man Jealous And Crave For Your Attention
- 1 hr ago Ananya Panday Gives A Sneak-Peek Of Her Lockdown Activities In Fashionably Comfortable Outfits
- 1 hr ago Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, And Anil Kapoor In Black Suit For Photoshoot, Who Looked The Best?
Don't Miss
- News Six months on, Security Forces have already gunned down 100 terrorists in the Valley
- Movies Rana Daggubati Says, ‘Miheeka Bajaj Always Keeps Things Easy For Me’
- Finance Mukesh Ambani Gets 5.52 Lakh Shares Of RIL In Rights Issue Allotment
- Technology Reliance Jio And Facebook Could Potentially Address $2 Trillion Digital Market: Report
- Sports IPL 2020: Franchises want full tournament and no tinkering, if it happens, says KKR CEO
- Automobiles Ampere Electric Vehicles Teases New Electric Scooter — India Launch Soon
- Education HRD Minister Releases NIRF Ranking 2020
- Travel Scenic Road Trips In The Western Ghats That Every Biker Must Take This Monsoon
Lychee Squash Recipe: Cool Summer Drink That You Must Try
Lychee, the summer fruit is delicious and loved by kids. To make the summer evening refreshing, soothe your body organs with a tasty and cold lychee squash. Take a look at this easy to make summer drink recipe.
Lychee squash recipe:
Ingredients
1 cup lychee pulp
1 cup sugar
1 tbsp lemon juice
1 cup water
Directions to make lychee squash, cool summer drink recipe:
1. Remove seeds from the lychee pulp and blend the pieces in a blender.
2. Strain the juice with the help of a sieve. Store the juice in a bowl.
3. Boil water in a pan and add sugar. Mix till the sugar melts.
4. When sugar dissolves, add lemon juice and bring the mixture to boil. Cook for 2 minutes and then put the syrup off-flame.
5. Cool the syrup and then add the blended lychee juice in it. Mix well. Refrigerate for 1 hour or add ice cubes before serving.
Lychee squash is ready to drink. Enjoy this cold drink on a summer day. Store in a bottle and keep it in the refrigerator.