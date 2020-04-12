ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    The ‘Quarantine Nails’ Trend On Instagram Is Your Perfect Excuse Try Some Nail Art Designs

    By

    Quarantine has most definitely is taking a toll on us. A glance over your Instagram feed can tell you that much. The best part is many of us are coming up with exciting tasks to keep ourselves occupied and make the quarantine time fun and productive. But now the cooking frenzy might have reached you. From dalogna coffee to 3-ingredient chocolate cake, we have seen it all. Beauty regimes are the next popular thing during the lockdown. Lately, one trend that has taken over Instagram in this period of lockdown and on TikTok for that matter is the #quarantinenails. Make-up artist and lovers are putting up amazing pictures of their 'quarantine-done' nails. We think it is a great time to get your hands dirty and delve into the world of nail art if you have not done it still.

    Whether you are a beginner or a pro or just someone who has lost touch with nail art, the quarantine period is the best to change things around and get back into the game. To get you started, we have compiled a list of quarantine nail arts that you can flaunt when all this is over!

    Array

    1. The Reversed French Manicure

    PC: Instagram/overglowedit

    French manicure is one of the most popular manicures. But, who said who have to follow it to a tee? This customised version of Franch manicure is quick and classy.

    Array

    2. The Dreamy Greys

    PC: Instagram/zardisenails

    For all those who want to keep it subtle and formal, this simple grey manicure is perfect. All you need to need to do is paint your nails grey and use black polish and a precise nail brush to carve out the beautiful design.

    Array

    3. The Animal Print

    PC: Instagram/manole.nagelstudio

    Who doesn't love some animal print? From shirts to trousers and handbags, the leopard print is everywhere. Why not transfer it to the nails as well!

    Array

    4. The Blue Magic

    PC: Instagram/yournailsyourway

    For all those who are a pro in nail art, this is a piece of cake. For those just starting, this is a great learning curve. The different textures of polish and rhinestones used in this nail art will tempt you to play with more nail art elements.

    10 Tips To Make Trimming Your Eyebrows At Home Less Painful When You Cannot Visit The Parlour

    Array

    5. The Subtle Nude

    PC: Instagram/beforeandafterbyamber

    Nail art always doesn't need to be extravagant. This simple and delicate nail art is enough to catch a minimalist's eye.

    Array

    6. The Rainbow One

    PC: Instagram/bebeautiful_india

    If you have shorter nails and you find it difficult to find to create art on your nails, we say play with colours. Get all the colours you have and create your own rainbow manicure.

    Array

    7. The Perfect Mess

    PC: Instagram/gosiapio_channel

    Not everything needs to be perfect. A mess, oftentimes, can be beautiful, especially on the nails. Seeming inspired by easter eggs, this nail art is perfect to suit every season of the year.

    This Instagram Hack For Getting Overnight Heatless Curls Using Scarf Is The Best

    Array

    8. The Pastel Love

    PC: Instagram/thepamper.room

    Pastel shades have a unique calming effect, don't they? Why not paint your nails with a pastel shade to get the calm whenever you see it then? Add a little bit of oomph to the look by throwing in a glitter pastel polish on one nail to make it stylish. The best part- it will go with your every outfit!

    Array

    9. The Bold Strokes

    PC: Instagram/the_nu_chic

    Do not hold back when creating your nail art. It is just polish. You can wipe it and start it all over again. This half-n-half nail art with bold strokes will break your inhibitions, if any. Throw in some star nail art elements and you have the perfect nail art.

    Array

    10. The Clouds Affair

    PC: Instagram/aya.nailfolio

    Cliches are cliches for a reason. This simple cloud nail art might seem like one but trust us, it will give you joy every time you look at it!

    More NAILS News

    Read more about: nails instagram trends
    Story first published: Sunday, April 12, 2020, 9:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 12, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue