The ‘Quarantine Nails’ Trend On Instagram Is Your Perfect Excuse Try Some Nail Art Designs

Quarantine has most definitely is taking a toll on us. A glance over your Instagram feed can tell you that much. The best part is many of us are coming up with exciting tasks to keep ourselves occupied and make the quarantine time fun and productive. But now the cooking frenzy might have reached you. From dalogna coffee to 3-ingredient chocolate cake, we have seen it all. Beauty regimes are the next popular thing during the lockdown. Lately, one trend that has taken over Instagram in this period of lockdown and on TikTok for that matter is the #quarantinenails. Make-up artist and lovers are putting up amazing pictures of their 'quarantine-done' nails. We think it is a great time to get your hands dirty and delve into the world of nail art if you have not done it still.

Whether you are a beginner or a pro or just someone who has lost touch with nail art, the quarantine period is the best to change things around and get back into the game. To get you started, we have compiled a list of quarantine nail arts that you can flaunt when all this is over!

1. The Reversed French Manicure PC: Instagram/overglowedit French manicure is one of the most popular manicures. But, who said who have to follow it to a tee? This customised version of Franch manicure is quick and classy. 2. The Dreamy Greys PC: Instagram/zardisenails For all those who want to keep it subtle and formal, this simple grey manicure is perfect. All you need to need to do is paint your nails grey and use black polish and a precise nail brush to carve out the beautiful design. 3. The Animal Print PC: Instagram/manole.nagelstudio Who doesn't love some animal print? From shirts to trousers and handbags, the leopard print is everywhere. Why not transfer it to the nails as well! 4. The Blue Magic PC: Instagram/yournailsyourway For all those who are a pro in nail art, this is a piece of cake. For those just starting, this is a great learning curve. The different textures of polish and rhinestones used in this nail art will tempt you to play with more nail art elements. 5. The Subtle Nude PC: Instagram/beforeandafterbyamber Nail art always doesn't need to be extravagant. This simple and delicate nail art is enough to catch a minimalist's eye. 6. The Rainbow One PC: Instagram/bebeautiful_india If you have shorter nails and you find it difficult to find to create art on your nails, we say play with colours. Get all the colours you have and create your own rainbow manicure. 7. The Perfect Mess PC: Instagram/gosiapio_channel Not everything needs to be perfect. A mess, oftentimes, can be beautiful, especially on the nails. Seeming inspired by easter eggs, this nail art is perfect to suit every season of the year. 8. The Pastel Love PC: Instagram/thepamper.room Pastel shades have a unique calming effect, don't they? Why not paint your nails with a pastel shade to get the calm whenever you see it then? Add a little bit of oomph to the look by throwing in a glitter pastel polish on one nail to make it stylish. The best part- it will go with your every outfit! 9. The Bold Strokes PC: Instagram/the_nu_chic Do not hold back when creating your nail art. It is just polish. You can wipe it and start it all over again. This half-n-half nail art with bold strokes will break your inhibitions, if any. Throw in some star nail art elements and you have the perfect nail art. 10. The Clouds Affair PC: Instagram/aya.nailfolio Cliches are cliches for a reason. This simple cloud nail art might seem like one but trust us, it will give you joy every time you look at it!