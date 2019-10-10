ENGLISH

    LMIFWSS20: Shibani Dandekar Gleams In A Glittering Nude Make-up And A Retro Ponytail

    By

    Shibani Dandekar walked the ramp for the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week SS20 day 2 for the designer Yogita Kadam. Gracing the runway for the show Hues Of Spring, her outfit and make-up perfectly resonated with the theme of the show.

    Shibani wore a pretty white short dress which had some intricate geometric pattern embedded on it. She topped off the dress with a ruffled pastel blue cape. Her make-up for the event was nude, glittery and refreshing. Her base was flawless and she looked absolutely mesmerising.

    Talking about her hair, she styled in her in a messy retro ponytail that notched up the entire look. We loved her look and think that her look is for a perfect fall make-up that any of us can carry with ease. The hues, the intensity and the radiance of the look screamed elegance and grace and we think you would love to wear this look.

    That being said, here we have decoded her entire look for you. Take a look!

    Shibani Dandekar Glittery Nude Make-up Look

    What you need

    • Primer
    • Foundation
    • Concealer
    • Setting powder
    • Blush
    • Contour
    • Eyebrow pencil
    • Brown eyeshadow
    • Glittery golden eyeshadow
    • Black eyeliner
    • Mascara
    • Highlighter
    • Rust orange lipstick
    • Golden lip gloss
    • Setting spray
    • Beauty blender
    • Blush brush
    • Contour brush
    • Fluffy eyeshadow brush
    • Flat eyeshadow brush

    Steps to recreate the look

    • Take a small amount of primer and prime the T-zone of your face. Allow it to sink into your skin for a couple of minutes.
    • Apply the foundation all over your face and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.
    • Apply the concealer under your eyes and using dabbing motions blend the concealer using the same damp beauty blender.
    • Dab some setting powder over your concealer to set it in place.
    • Use the eyebrow pencil to define and fill in your brows.
    • Apply some concealer over your eyelids and use your fingers to blend it in.
    • Apply the brown eyeshadow all over your lid. Blend it well to avoid any harsh edges.
    • Now, dampen the flat eyeshadow brush using the setting spray.
    • Take the golden eyeshadow on the damp flat eyeshadow brush and apply it all over your lid.
    • Apply a small thick winged eyeliner on your upper lash line.
    • Apply a coat of mascara on your eyelashes.
    • Dip the contour brush in the contour palette, tap off the excess and use it to contour your cheekbones, nose and jawline.
    • Apply the blush on the apples of your cheeks.
    • Apply the highlighter on the high points of your face- your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.
    • Apply the lipstick on your lips and top it off with some gloss.
    • Spritz some setting spray on your face to set the make-up in place.

    Shibani Dandekar's Retro Ponytail

    What you need

    • Detangler comb
    • Heat protectant spray
    • Curling iron
    • Hair tie
    • A couple of bobby pins
    • Hair spray

    Steps to recreate the hairdo

    • Using the detangler comb removes any knots and tangles from your hair.
    • Apply the heat protectant spray all over your hair.
    • Using the curling iron, curl your hair in loose waves.
    • Make an inch-long middle parting in the front and take out two strands of hair from each side.
    • Gather the rest of the hair and tie it into a ponytail at the top of your hair.
    • Take a small section of hair from the ponytail, wrap it around the hair tie and secure it below the ponytail using some bobby pins.
    • Frame your face using the strands you separated earlier.
    • Spray some hair spray all over your hair to hold everything in place.

    Thursday, October 10, 2019, 17:50 [IST]
