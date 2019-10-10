LMIFWSS20: Shibani Dandekar Gleams In A Glittering Nude Make-up And A Retro Ponytail Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Shibani Dandekar walked the ramp for the Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week SS20 day 2 for the designer Yogita Kadam. Gracing the runway for the show Hues Of Spring, her outfit and make-up perfectly resonated with the theme of the show.

Shibani wore a pretty white short dress which had some intricate geometric pattern embedded on it. She topped off the dress with a ruffled pastel blue cape. Her make-up for the event was nude, glittery and refreshing. Her base was flawless and she looked absolutely mesmerising.

Talking about her hair, she styled in her in a messy retro ponytail that notched up the entire look. We loved her look and think that her look is for a perfect fall make-up that any of us can carry with ease. The hues, the intensity and the radiance of the look screamed elegance and grace and we think you would love to wear this look.

That being said, here we have decoded her entire look for you. Take a look!

Shibani Dandekar Glittery Nude Make-up Look

What you need

Primer

Foundation

Concealer

Setting powder

Blush

Contour

Eyebrow pencil

Brown eyeshadow

Glittery golden eyeshadow

Black eyeliner

Mascara

Highlighter

Rust orange lipstick

Golden lip gloss

Setting spray

Beauty blender

Blush brush

Contour brush

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Flat eyeshadow brush

Steps to recreate the look

Take a small amount of primer and prime the T-zone of your face. Allow it to sink into your skin for a couple of minutes.

Apply the foundation all over your face and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

Apply the concealer under your eyes and using dabbing motions blend the concealer using the same damp beauty blender.

Dab some setting powder over your concealer to set it in place.

Use the eyebrow pencil to define and fill in your brows.

Apply some concealer over your eyelids and use your fingers to blend it in.

Apply the brown eyeshadow all over your lid. Blend it well to avoid any harsh edges.

Now, dampen the flat eyeshadow brush using the setting spray.

Take the golden eyeshadow on the damp flat eyeshadow brush and apply it all over your lid.

Apply a small thick winged eyeliner on your upper lash line.

Apply a coat of mascara on your eyelashes.

Dip the contour brush in the contour palette, tap off the excess and use it to contour your cheekbones, nose and jawline.

Apply the blush on the apples of your cheeks.

Apply the highlighter on the high points of your face- your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.

Apply the lipstick on your lips and top it off with some gloss.

Spritz some setting spray on your face to set the make-up in place.

Shibani Dandekar's Retro Ponytail

What you need

Detangler comb

Heat protectant spray

Curling iron

Hair tie

A couple of bobby pins

Hair spray

Steps to recreate the hairdo

Using the detangler comb removes any knots and tangles from your hair.

Apply the heat protectant spray all over your hair.

Using the curling iron, curl your hair in loose waves.

Make an inch-long middle parting in the front and take out two strands of hair from each side.

Gather the rest of the hair and tie it into a ponytail at the top of your hair.

Take a small section of hair from the ponytail, wrap it around the hair tie and secure it below the ponytail using some bobby pins.

Frame your face using the strands you separated earlier.

Spray some hair spray all over your hair to hold everything in place.