Here Is How You Can Recreate Priyanka Chopra’s Glam And Bold Make-up Look
All the Priyanka Chopra fans were excited when her project with Netflix, The White Tiger was announced way back in September. Recently, Priyanka started on the project and posted her make-up look in-between the shots. Her look was totally glam and we are digging this glittery-metallic moment.
Priyanka, who is very evidently a fan of bold lip shades, is wearing a stunning deep maroon lip shade in the post and rocking it like a boss. While the first pic in the post will make-up think that that's the only bold thing in the look, a swipe to the left will prove you wrong. The foiled metallic golden eye look that seemed subtle will hit you with full force. The highlighted inner corner of the eyes made her eyes pop and made up for the lack of eyeliner. Perfectly curled and heavily mascaraed eyes framed her eyes. It is an eye look ideal for a party, date night or an evening out with your friends.
Another prominent feature of her make-up was her heavily filled-in brows. The make-up artist did not shy away when it came to the brows and as a result, beautifully done eyebrows defined her face. We also appreciated the subtle golden highlighter applied on the high points of the face, that will only be prominent when light hits your face at the right angle.
Let's now give you what we promised. Here is a simple guide to recreating this amazing make-up look.
Priyanka Chopra Birthday Special: Her 3 Unusually Stunning Make-up Looks
How To Recreate The Look
Glam time.. ✨ #selfie #inbetweenshots #thewhitetiger 💄 @uday104 Hair @susanemmanuelhairstylist
What you need
- Primer
- Foundation
- Concealer
- Blush
- Golden metallic eyeshadow
- Golden sequin eyeshadow
- Mascara
- Eyebrow pencil
- Golden highlighter
- Maroon lip liner
- Maroon semi-matte lipstick
- Setting powder
- Setting spray
- Beauty blender
- Blush brush
- Highlighter brush
- Flat eyeshadow brush
- Small eyeshadow brush
Steps you need to follow
- Apply the primer on the T-zone your face. Use dabbing motions to blend it in.
- To get an even tone, apply the foundation on your face and neck. Blend it in using the damp beauty blender.
- Conceal the dark circles under your eyes using the concealer.
- Set it immediately with some setting powder.
- Define and fill in your eyebrows.
- Spray some setting spray on the flat eyeshadow brush, take the metallic eyeshadow on it and apply it all over your lid. Apply the eyeshadow at the lower lash line as well.
- Take some sequin eyeshadow on the small eyeshadow brush and apply it on the inner corner of your eyes.
- Swipe some mascara on your eyelashes.
- Add some blush to the apples of your cheeks.
- Highlight the high points of your face- cheekbones, brow bone, cupid's bow and the tip and bridge of your nose.
- Overline your lips a bit using the lip liner. This will help give them that fuller look.
- Fill the lips with the lipstick to finish the look.
- Spray some setting spray on the face to lock the make-up in place.