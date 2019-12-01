Rakul Preet’s At IFFI Goa Gave Some Major Hairstyle Goals To Up Your Hair Game Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

It is the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India(IIFA) and the celebrations are going in full swing in the fun-loving city of Goa. Rakul Preet Singh gave us major hair goals as she attended this glamorous film festival this year. Her hair was styled by the hairstylist, Aliya Shaikh and we loved how simple yet glamorous these hairstyles were. These hairstyles are fun yet formal and are great to add to your arsenal of office hairdos.

Here we take a closer look at these hairstyles.

The Fun And Formal Wavy Low Ponytail

For her first appearance, Rakul chose a hairstyle that is fun, easy and formal all at once. She went for a wavy low ponytail. Her make-up was very light and neutral and that gave the hair an opportunity to shine.

Her hair was parted at the middle and curled in loose waves. All her hair was gathered at the nape of her neck and tied in a low ponytail. The two strands of hair, also curled in loosed waves, were pulled out at the front on either side to frame the face and they added some definition to her face and the entire look as well. She wore a pretty off-white embroidered attire with a cape which she accessorised with a chunky silver necklace and a silver ring.

The Chic Straight Hair

Rakul's next hairstyle was pretty simple- straight, off-your-face hair. Perfectly straight hair has a charm that you can't ignore. It adds an uber chic and stylish element to your look. And that is what how Rakul's look turned out with this hairdo. It is very simple to get this hairstyle. All it requires is patience and practice.

Her hair was straight and left open with a middle-parting at the front. All her front her were tucked behind her hair with the rest of her hair flowing over her shoulders. Here also she kept her make-up to the minimal and that gave her hairstyle a chance to shine. She wore a stunning white dress which huge orange, almost flower-like, design all over the dress. All-in-all, she looked quite elegant.