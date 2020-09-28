ENGLISH

    Negative Space Nails Is The Biggest Nail Trend Right Now! Have You Tried It Yet?

    By

    Negative space make-up has already made its mark in the beauty industry in the last couple of years. And now it is time for the negative space nails to shine! For those of you who don't know what this is(first of all, why?), negative space is a form of nail art that entails a combination of painted or patterned nails and bare nails. So, you get the best of both world. Amazing, right?

    A perfect nail art form for all the minimalists out there, negative space nail art is not quick to create but also easy to maintain with many of the nail arts containing a very little colour. To be honest, this is not a very very recently discovery. Ladies have been flauntig negative space nails for decades now. It has just recently got the love and popularity it deserves.

    19 Must-Have Tools For Your Nail Art Kit

    If you haven't tried this super-amazing nail art form, what are waiting for? To inspire you and give you a nudge in the right direction, we have complied eight simple and stunning negative space nail art designs for you to try. Take a look!

    Array

    Geometry Nerds

    PC: Instagram/Amy Tran

    For those of you who love geometrical patterns on nails, this is the perfect look. We love how this nail art design is so simple and minimal yet statement-worthy. It catches your attention but without much efforts while making your hands pretty You can play with any complementary colous to achieve this nail art.

    Array

    The Swirl

    PC: Instagram/Christine Doan

    Are you attracted to nail art designs that are easy and different? If yes, this nail art design is the perfect one for you! It combines two negative space nail art designs and we love how it is beautifully concealed. With a extended tilted French manicure the swirl design on top makes this look gorgeous and mysterious.

    Array

    Curved Tips

    PC: Instagram/Dana

    French manicure is great. But, what is the fun in that if you haven't tried your own version of French manicure! This negative space nail art designs is a fresh and stunning take on the classic French manicure. We loved how the curved design makes the fingers look elongated.

    Array

    Glitter Love

    PC: Instagram/Claudia Hernandez

    With glitter, you really don't need to do much. Glitter in itself is amazing enough to sprinkle life into any manicure that you do. If you are someone who loves glitter nails but don't want to deal with the mess of taking it off, you are in luck! This negative space nail art design with just two strokes of polish is enough to make your chic glitter nail dreams come true.

    Array

    The Waves

    PC: Instagram/Nichole Baker

    Still thinking about the lazy and relaxed beach time? Why don't you add the music of the beach to your nails with this negative space waves nail art? Well, it won't make the calming sounds of waves, but is enough to put you in a good mood. The strokes with light and dark green add dimension to the nail art. You can choose any colour you want and it will look just as beautiful.

    Negative Space Make-up Look Is The Beauty Trend That You Need To Try Right Now!

    Array

    Slanted And Stylish

    PC: Instagram/Abby Johnson

    Who said nail art has to be complicated to be beautiful? This nail art design definitely proves otherwise. This slanted negative space nail art design is another stylish take on the classic French manicure. Put some tape on your half of your nails in an inclined manner. Paint of the resf your nails and your are done. This is how easy this gorgeous nail art is to create.

    Array

    No Nonsense

    PC: Instagram/Bellini Nails And Beauty

    If you are not really a big fan of nail paints but want to try some nail art designs, this no nonsense negative space nail art is straight up your alley. We love how the different shades of neon in each finger make this simple nail art beautiful.

    Array

    For The Love Of Floral Patterns

    PC: Instagram/Lawyeroffwork

    Here's an opportunity for the nail art pros to make the best use of their creative minds. Playing with floral pattens is the best way to make the most of your negative space nail art design. The intricate floral patterns combined with solid nail paint, French manicure and striped nail art makes for an interesting manicure time. You should definitely try this one.

    More NAIL ART News

    Read more about: nail art
    Story first published: Monday, September 28, 2020, 18:07 [IST]
