Negative Space Nails Is The Biggest Nail Trend Right Now! Have You Tried It Yet?

Negative space make-up has already made its mark in the beauty industry in the last couple of years. And now it is time for the negative space nails to shine! For those of you who don't know what this is(first of all, why?), negative space is a form of nail art that entails a combination of painted or patterned nails and bare nails. So, you get the best of both world. Amazing, right?

A perfect nail art form for all the minimalists out there, negative space nail art is not quick to create but also easy to maintain with many of the nail arts containing a very little colour. To be honest, this is not a very very recently discovery. Ladies have been flauntig negative space nails for decades now. It has just recently got the love and popularity it deserves.

If you haven't tried this super-amazing nail art form, what are waiting for? To inspire you and give you a nudge in the right direction, we have complied eight simple and stunning negative space nail art designs for you to try. Take a look!

Geometry Nerds PC: Instagram/Amy Tran For those of you who love geometrical patterns on nails, this is the perfect look. We love how this nail art design is so simple and minimal yet statement-worthy. It catches your attention but without much efforts while making your hands pretty You can play with any complementary colous to achieve this nail art. The Swirl PC: Instagram/Christine Doan Are you attracted to nail art designs that are easy and different? If yes, this nail art design is the perfect one for you! It combines two negative space nail art designs and we love how it is beautifully concealed. With a extended tilted French manicure the swirl design on top makes this look gorgeous and mysterious. Curved Tips PC: Instagram/Dana French manicure is great. But, what is the fun in that if you haven't tried your own version of French manicure! This negative space nail art designs is a fresh and stunning take on the classic French manicure. We loved how the curved design makes the fingers look elongated. Glitter Love PC: Instagram/Claudia Hernandez With glitter, you really don't need to do much. Glitter in itself is amazing enough to sprinkle life into any manicure that you do. If you are someone who loves glitter nails but don't want to deal with the mess of taking it off, you are in luck! This negative space nail art design with just two strokes of polish is enough to make your chic glitter nail dreams come true. The Waves PC: Instagram/Nichole Baker Still thinking about the lazy and relaxed beach time? Why don't you add the music of the beach to your nails with this negative space waves nail art? Well, it won't make the calming sounds of waves, but is enough to put you in a good mood. The strokes with light and dark green add dimension to the nail art. You can choose any colour you want and it will look just as beautiful. Negative Space Make-up Look Is The Beauty Trend That You Need To Try Right Now! Slanted And Stylish PC: Instagram/Abby Johnson Who said nail art has to be complicated to be beautiful? This nail art design definitely proves otherwise. This slanted negative space nail art design is another stylish take on the classic French manicure. Put some tape on your half of your nails in an inclined manner. Paint of the resf your nails and your are done. This is how easy this gorgeous nail art is to create. No Nonsense PC: Instagram/Bellini Nails And Beauty If you are not really a big fan of nail paints but want to try some nail art designs, this no nonsense negative space nail art is straight up your alley. We love how the different shades of neon in each finger make this simple nail art beautiful. For The Love Of Floral Patterns PC: Instagram/Lawyeroffwork Here's an opportunity for the nail art pros to make the best use of their creative minds. Playing with floral pattens is the best way to make the most of your negative space nail art design. The intricate floral patterns combined with solid nail paint, French manicure and striped nail art makes for an interesting manicure time. You should definitely try this one.