Instagram Beauty Trends Of The Week: Sonakshi Sinha, Lady Gaga, Karisma Kapoor & More

Instagram last week has been pretty interesting. We saw some trends that were prevalent this year and a glimpse of the retro era. Whether you want to dress up for a weekend party or attend a wedding, this week had some amazing ideas in store for you.

Let's take a look at these Instagram posts and decide which beauty trend to go for next.

1. Sonakshi Sinha

For the last episode of the reality show Myntra Fashion Superstar, Sonakshi Sinha put on an intense, bold and beautiful make-up look. Wearing a shimmery royal blue outfit. Sonakshi paired it with a black smokey eye that looked marvellous. It gave a boss lady touch to the look and the subtle and nude lip shade gave her eye make-up all the opportunity to shine.

2. Lady Gaga

For her latest Elle magazine shoot, Lady Gaga chose a look glittery and highlighted look that will immediately catch your attention. Her eye make-up was the main highlight of the look with metallic silver eyeshadow applied all over the lid. She then topped it with a mint-yellow metallic eyeshadow that went till the outline of her brows. The smoked up the outer corner of the eyes added some depth to the look. The perfectly highlighted high points of the face added a sheen to her face. Glossy nude lips rounded off her look.

3. Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor's recent look for an event shows us how to make a very natural and basic make-up look impactful. Karisma went for a very fresh and dewy look with well-bronzed and blushed cheekbones. She then added a blue eyeliner on her lower and upper lash line and that did a great job of lifting this look. Her hair tied in a sleek bun complimented the look and made it more elegant and poise.

4. Malavika Mohanan

Malavika Mohanan posted a picture from her Diwali celebrations on Instagram which she is 'still gushing over' and apparently she is not only one gushing over it. We are as well. Although her make-up look is not something OOT, her hairstyle is definitely a look you can take cues from. The middle-parted hair with rich and loose waves falling over her shoulders is a look for any festive or wedding occasion.

5. Janhvi Kapoor

Neon is the recent craze in the beauty community and in her latest post, Janhvi Kapoor shows us how to add a touch of neon to your look. Janhvi wore a purple dress in the post with a simple monochromatic make-up and her nails painted in neon lemon-yellow shade. The neon shade, a contrasting to the purple shade of her dress, complemented the dress perfectly.

6. Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez's latest post took us back to the retro era and the reason for that was her hairstyle. She wore a stunning red, golden and black saree in the post which she paired with a black smokey eye make-up look. Her hair styled in side wavy pouf in the front and tied into a wavy ponytail at the back reminded us of the popular vintage wavy hairdo.

7. Krystle D'Souza

Krystle D'Souza has been constantly impressing us with her make-up looks and her latest look is an addition to the list. She went for a neon pink eyeshadow look and took our breath away. Her bronzed and highlighted base make the neon shade pop out even more and her nude lipstick seemed to seamlessly blend with her base. For us, this look hands down a winner and one we would definitely like to try!