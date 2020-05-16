ENGLISH

    Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Lady Gaga, Priyanka Chopra, Kylie Jenner And More

    By

    This week on Instagram was a little cheerful. The world has finally accepted the craziness of the quarantine and things have started to roll. In the past couple of weeks, a few beauty brands have announced their new launch. And last week was Lady Gaga announcing her new launch with a bang.

    Priyanka Chopra flaunted a 60s trend with her throwback post and Kareena Kapoor intimated it is time for the summer beauty essentials. Suhana Khan and Manushi Chhillar were seen in classic make-up looks while Kylie Jenner and Hina Khan gave us some hair colour inspiration. So, let's take a closer look at the best Instagram looks of the week gone by.

    Array

    Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga's beauty brand, Haus Laboratories has been a huge success. With Lady Gaga pouring all of her love for make-up into this brand, each launch of the brand has been appreciated. Lady Gaga announced the next launch of her brand with a make-up look from our wildest dreams. With a winged eyeshadow look, created using three contrasting shades- royal blue, peach and turquoise-and lips as red as it gets, Lady Gaga looks sensational. Her bubblegum pink hair made the look even sassier.

    Array

    Priyanka Chopra

    How do you feel about the 60's look? Well, Priyanka Chopra did make it seem cool. Last week Priyanka shared a throwback video look with her Instagram followers in a bouffant hairstyle. This gigantic hairstyle popularly known as beehives in the 60s was a refreshing break from the prim and proper hairstyles of today.

    Priyanka Chopra Swears By DIY This Hair Mask Passed Down From Her Mother

    Array

    Kylie Jenner

    Kylie Jenner constantly plays with her hair, whether is it is the hair hairstyle, length or hair colour. Last week, Kylie posted a few pictures of herself in a hair colour or shall we shall hair colour pattern that you will not find a lot. With the entire hair coloured in cinnamon brown shades, the two stripes of caramel brown on either side at the from made up for an exciting and contrasting style.

    Array

    Kareena Kapoor

    Kareena Kapoor shared her summer essentials with her 3 million Instagram followers last week. "Messy bun, Kaftan and homemade masks" being her summer essentials, she posted a short video of herself wearing the "homemade mask" and leaving us to ponder about out summer essentials and skincare regime.

    Recommended Read: Kareena Kapoor Reveals Her Summer Beauty Essentials And We Can't Agree More

    Array

    Hina Khan

    Figuring out her body type, Hina Khan posed for the camera in a beautiful floral maxi gown. Captioning her post as " I finally figured out my Body type, it's an Hourglass with a few extra minutes..", Hina Khan was seen in natural make-up, and rich and luscious wavy hair which we are dying to try once this lockdown is over. The subtle highlights of her hair added a lot more texture to her look.

    Array

    Suhana Khan

    Last week we also witnessed a cute mother-daughter moment on Instagram. Gauri Khan clicked a few pictures of Suhana Khan in a soft and natural make-up look. Gauri Khan, through her post, flaunted her photography skills and Suhana her make-up skills which she has been brushing up during this quarantine.

    Array

    Manushi Chhillar

    Manushi Chhillar celebrated her 23rd birthday last week. While she could not celebrate her birthday per se due to the lockdown, she did treat her with a stunning throwback picture. In the post, Manushi can be seen in a solid white dress and red lip make-up looking mesmerising.

