Manushi Chhillar Looks Devastatingly Stunning In This Copper Metallic Make-up Look

Instagram has taken the world, especially the beauty community by a storm. And when you try to decode the so-called 'Instagram beauty', you will find it follow the mantra- more is more. And why shouldn't it, when the OTT looks fill our feeds with some stunning content. I mean, look at the gorgeous copper metallic eye make-up look Manushi Chhillar posted on her Instagram handle last night.

This look of Manushi's, which we are guessing she donned for a photoshoot, was an absolute stunner that will make you create the look yourself. Manushi used very plain and neutral shades to create this look, but what made this look so impactful was the intensity of the shades used in her eyeshadow and blush.

The element of her make-up look that would instantly catch your attention is her almost wet-looking metallic copper eyeshadow. But, if you go past that you would notice another amazing element of her look and that is her intense blush that is almost working as her contour. Her eyebrows are dark and defined and her highlighted to perfection. The nude brown lip shade works great to balance the otherwise intense look.

