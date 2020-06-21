Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Kim Kardashian, Ananya Panday, Hina Khan And More Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

If you are obsessed with keeping up with the latest beauty trends, you probably are in love with Instagram(who isn't, to be honest!). Instagram has become a medium of expression through beauty. And each week, we stumble upon something new and fabulous. This week on Instagram was about the monsoon season, Pride month and the love for make-up.

Kim Kardashian wore a glossy nude look for announcing the latest launch of her beauty brand, KKW Beauty. The glossy collection does seem promising. Kim, who is always seen in a matte nude make-up looked stunning in this juicy and highlighted version. Ananya Panday jazzed up her simple hairdo with some chunky engraved bobby pins while Hina Khan tossed her raven-coloured tresses with caramel highlights in a messy ponytail and completed her fun monsoon look with a maroon bandana.

Making a statement last week was Cardi B with her neon pink short hair and a freshly touched-up peacock tattoo. We must say we have never seen anyone carry the neon pink hair the way Cardi B does. Pairing this look with a glossy bold nd bright pink monochromatic make-up, she looked ready for the red carpet.

A surreal look made its way into the Gram last week as well. Karishma Tanna in a modern traditional look took our breaths away. In a natural look with piercing kohled eyes, Karishma looked gorgeous. Adding to the beauty of her look were the impeccably-styled wild tresses dancing on her face and the chunks of oxidised jewellery- the nose ring, ring and necklace.

And then there was Mrunal Panchal honouring the Pride month with her jaw-dropping rainbow eyeshadow with a cut-crease and a heart-warming caption, "All people should be treated equally, regardless of who they are or who they love". A beautiful blend of colours, this was the best Pride look we saw so far.