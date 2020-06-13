Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Sunny Leone, And More Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

The last week on Instagram has been promising for the minimalists and showed that the less is more approach is the way forward. Anushka Sharma had a sparkling moment at home with a bare face, happy smile and the perfect sunlight spot. Ananya Panday's throwback picture was sun-kissed with peachy hues on her cheeks, eyes and lips. The wet tresses flipped on one side added softness to the look.

Sunny Leone looked glamorous with burnt orange lips and glossy silver eyelids while alerting her fans about the sale going on for her beauty brand, Starstruck. The glamour didn't end there. Her short wavy tresses pushed the beauty quotient up a notch. Talking about brand promotions, Katrina Kaif flaunted her brand Kay Beauty with an amazing nude high definition look and revealed her secret for a camera-ready look- loose powder. With piercing eyes, nude lips and messy bun, Katrina raised the temperature of the Gram.

Sonakshi Sinha posted a throwback picture from last year when elevator selfies were a thing. Her minimalist look with lips adding a pop of colour, chic bun and trendy sunglasses made up a look to bookmark for an after-work evening. Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha Pednekar in association with Grazia India magazine have been doing a perky at-home series on Instagram. Both the sisters with glossy nude make-up and impeccable hair will convince you to get out of those pyjama sets and glam it up. Meanwhile, Diana Penty channelled her inner Bambi with a face completely bare of make-up. It made us wish our skin to look as flawless as her without any make-up on. What about you?

And throwback seems to be the theme of the Gram. Alaya F posted a throwback picture of herself from her 'Jawaani Jaaneman' promotion days. The monochromatic look with peach hues is both laid-back and fierce at the same time. The long wavy hair with caramel highlights complemented her glorious look.

Well, that's about Instagram this week. If you are someone who diverts more towards the minimalist look, all these will make a great addition to your make-up arsenal.