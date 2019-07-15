Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Her 4 Best Make-up Looks Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in the movie 'Bharat', has been in the Bollywood industry for over a decade now. And the stunning diva would be celebrating her birthday on 16 July. And so, it's the time for celebrations.

Speculations are already being made on how the stunning actress is going to celebrate her birthday this year. In one of her recent interviews, Katrina revealed that she'll be celebrating her birthday with her sisters and friends and will probably be taking a few days off.

On the occasion of her birthday, we thought we'll share with you four of her best make-up looks that you're absolutely going to love. These looks are mesmerising, easy to recreate and could be worn by each one of us for various occasions. Read on to find out what these looks are and how to recreate them.

1. The 'No Make-up' Make-up Look

What you need

Moisturiser

Toner

Tinted moisturiser/ BB cream

Soft pink cream blush

Nude eyeshadow

Eyelash curler

Mascara

Soft pink lipstick

Lip gloss/lip balm

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Setting spray

Steps to recreate the look

Start with prepping your skin. Apply moisturiser on your face and give it a few minutes to get properly absorbed into your face.

Now apply the lip balm or lip gloss.

Take some toner on a cotton pad and apply it all over your face.

Now, dot some tinted moisturiser on your face and blend it in with your fingertips. Alternatively, you can also use a BB cream to even out your face.

If you have dark circles under your eyes, take a small amount of tinted moisturiser or BB cream and apply it under your eyes. Blend well using your fingertips.

Take some blush on your fingertips and apply it on your cheekbones to add that natural flush to your face.

Moving to the eyes, take a nude eyeshadow that is similar to your skin tone and apply it all over your lid and blend well. For a more natural look, use a cream eyeshadow instead of a powder one.

Curl your eyelashes and apply a light coat of mascara.

To finish it off apply the lipstick. Ensure that the lip shade is soft and a shade or two darker than your skin tone.

Spritz some setting spray on your face for the make-up to last whole day long.

2. The Smokey Eye Look

What you need

Moisturiser

Primer

Illuminating foundation

Concealer

Baby pink blush

Bronzer

Eyebrow pencil

Black eyeliner

Maroon eyeshadow

Coffee brown eyeshadow

Silver eyeshadow

Silver highlighter

Pinkish beige lipstick

Mascara

Beauty blender

Spoolie

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Setting powder

Setting spray

Steps to recreate the look

Start with moisturising the face. Apply the moisturiser on your face and let it sink for a couple of minutes.

Apply the primer next on the T-zone of your face and blend it in using dabbing motions. Allow it to get absorbed into your skin for a few minutes.

Apply the foundation on your face and blend it in using a damp beauty blender. This helps to provide an even tone to your face.

To conceal the dark circles under your eyes, apply the concealer on the under-eye area and blend it in using the same damp beauty blender.

Follow it immediately with some setting powder. Never skip the setting powder or your concealer will start to crease after a few minutes.

Use the bronzer to bronze up your forehead and contour your cheekbones and jawline.

Apply the blush on your cheekbones ever so slightly. Blend well.

Use the eyebrow pencil to define and fill in your eyebrows. Brush a spoolie through your eyebrows afterwards.

Moving to your eyes, apply some concealer all over your lid and blend it in. This works as your eyeshadow base. Now take the maroon eyeshadow on a fluffy brush and apply it all over your lid. Blend well at the edges. Drag the eyeshadow to your lower lash line.

Now take the brown eyeshadow and apply it over the maroon eyeshadow. Blend well at the edges to prevent any harsh lines. Drag this eyeshadow to the lower lash line as well.

Thickly line your upper lash line using the black eyeliner.

Line your lower lash line as well.

Apply the silver eyeshadow to the inner corner of your eyes.

Apply the mascara on your eyelashes. Wait for it to dry down before moving in with another coat of mascara.

Highlight your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow using the highlighter.

Finish the look by applying lipstick on your face.

Spritz some setting spray on your face to set the make-up in place and make it last the whole day.

3. The Soft Nude Look

What you need

Moisturiser

Primer

Semi-matte foundation

Concealer

Soft pink blush

Bronzer

Eyebrow pencil

Black eyeliner

Pinkish brown eyeshadow

Black eyeshadow

Highlighter

Rouge lip liner

Rouge pink glossy lipstick

Mascara

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Setting powder

Setting spray

Steps to recreate the look

Start with prepping your skin by moisturising and priming your face.

Apply the foundation and blend well.

Next, apply the concealer under your eyes. Blend it well before setting it using some setting spray.

Apply the blush on your cheekbones.

Use the bronzer to contour your cheekbones lightly.

Define and fill in your eyebrows using the eyebrow pencil.

Coming to the eyes, prime your eyes using some concealer.

Take the brown eyeshadow on the fluffy brush and apply it all over your lid. Apply the eyeshadow on your lower lash line as well.

Now dip the brush in the black eyeshadow, tap off the excess and apply this eyeshadow on half of your lid, near your lash line. Drag this towards your lower lash line as well.

Thinly line your upper lash line using the eyeliner. Tightline your eyes as well.

Apply mascara on your eyelashes.

Highlight your cheekbones and the tip and bridge of your nose.

Line your lips and apply the lipstick.

Finish off the look with a spray of setting spray to lock everything in place.

4. The Bold Red Lip Look

What you need

Moisturiser

Primer

Illuminating foundation

Concealer

Pink blush

Eyebrow pencil

Black eyeliner

Neutral nude eyeshadow

Black eyeshadow

Golden eyeshadow

Highlighter

Red lipstick

Mascara

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Setting powder

Setting spray

Steps to recreate the look

To start off, moisturise and prime your face.

Apply your base, that's your foundation and concealer and blend well.

Set your concealer with some setting powder.

Apply the blush to your cheekbones.

Use the eyebrow pencil to define and fill in your eyebrows.

Take the nude eyeshadow and apply it all over your lid and blend well at the edges. This works as your transition shade.

Take the black eyeshadow on the fluffy brush and apply it on your lid. Blend well. Apply the eyeshadow on half of your lower lash line starting from the outer corner of your eyes.

Next, take the golden eyeshadow on the fluffy brush and apply it on half your lid starting from the inner corner of your eyes.

Apply the golden eyeshadow on the inner corner of your eyes as well.

Apply a coat of mascara on your eyelashes. Let it dry before moving in with another coat.

Highlight your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.

Lastly, apply the lipstick on the lips.

To make your make-up last the whole day, spritz some setting spray on your face.