Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Kareena Kapoor, Rihanna, Krystle D’Souza And More
This week on Instagram was more inspirational than haughty. Celebrities all over the world are posting all they can to inspire people to stay at home during this Coronavirus outbreak. Amidst all that, our favourite celebs did not disappoint and gave us some amazing beauty looks to keep all you creative weirdos entertained.
Kareena Kapoor and Rihanna donned two beautiful and different nude make-up looks for the cover of Vogue magazine. Krystle D'Souza gave us an edgy hairstyle to add into our arsenal and Disha Patani once again stunned in a lit-from-within natural make-up look. Let us take a closer look at the best beauty Instagrams of the week.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Vogue India released the cover of April 2020 issue with Kareena Kapoor Khan gracing it and looking all parts stunning. Kareena donned a nude make-up look (well, no surprise there!) that consisted of intense brown smokey eyes, sculpted cheekbones and nose, and a nude lip matching perfectly with the tone of her skin. The messy pulled back hairdo added the casual vibes to her look. She paired this look with a beige gown that featured a plunging neckline and accessorised it with layered chunky gold necklaces.
Recreat Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Dance India Dance' Subtle Make-up and Twisted Rope Braid Look
Rihanna
Rihanna featured in the May 2020 cover of British Vogue. The pop sensation went for a look that was nude but not subtle. Owner of the very successful beauty brand, Fenty Beauty, Rihanna used her own make-up collection to create this look. The warm base with sharply contoured cheekbones and nose was accentuated with highlighted cheekbones and tip and bridge of the nose. The deep brown lips pulled the whole look together. Her braided hairdo was completed using a black bandana.
Also Read: Rihanna's Latest Magazine Cover Is A Literal Tribute To The Nude Make-up Gods

Krystle D’Souza
If there is one TV actress that is constantly giving us make-up and hair goals, it is Krystle D'Souza. A big-time believer of trying out different beauty trends, Krystle posted a picture of herself last week on her Instagram handle in a hairstyle straight out of your dreams. Her hair sectioned in three partitions with each section braided in French braids leading up to a high ponytail is major hair goals.

Disha Patani
What is more refreshing than a natural and glowing look. And Disha Patani seems to be giving us more of these lately. In a post on her Instagram handle last week, Disha was seen in an all-natural look with dewy and rich skin accentuated with blinding highlight on the cheekbones. With a messy hairdo, this a perfect look for the days you are feeling lazy.