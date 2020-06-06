Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, And More Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

The last week on Instagram had a lot to do with self-care and being raw. Kareena Kapoor was seen in her natural glory in a selfie post wearing her workout clothes glowing and ready for some action. And thanks to her Nisha, now we know the nourishing mask behind this stunning glow of hers.

The youngest diva of Bollywood, Ananya Panday in association with Cosmopolitan India and the brand Only got creative and gave us the glimpses of her laid-back quarantine life. Showcasing her favourite turmeric mask, Anaya Panday did a fun and real at-home photoshoot for the magazine cover. The famous celebrity artist, Mehak Oberoi posted a throwback short video of Kiara Advani winking throwing her golden-frame shades and giving us a sneak peek of her emerald green eyeshadow. We also lover Kiara's hair styled in loose waves with a chic front braid.

While we are on throwbacks, did you realise it has been 7 years since the release of the movie 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'? Whew. Time just flies by, right? Anyways, to celebrate the seven years of this superhit movie, Deepika Padukone shared a couple of shots of Ranbir Kapoor and herself giving their 'very first look test' and looking as vibrant as ever.

Talking about the OTT looks, Urvashi Rautela posted a couple of pictures of herself from a photoshoot in thick beachy waves, flawless make-up and an extravagant hair accessory. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora kept is as natural as it can be with her set of pictures of the various stages of lockdown. We must say, her quarantine stages are way cuter than ours.

Then there was Hina Khan look gorgeous in her pant-suit with caramel-highlighted tresses and soft glam make-up. And Manushi Chhillar in a ' rare picture of her reading murder mysteries' with ruffled hair and what we gather is smokey eyes looked absolutely stunning.