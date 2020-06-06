Just In
- 3 min ago Brain Tumour: Types, Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Diagnosis And Treatment
-
- 2 hrs ago Happy Birthday Neha Kakkar: Five Recent Fashionable Outfits Of The Popular Singer That Wowed Us
- 6 hrs ago Daily Horoscope: 06 June 2020
- 15 hrs ago Arranged Marriage Problems? Here Are Solution To These 7 Issues That You May Face
Don't Miss
- Sports Former Pakistan batsman Taufeeq Umar recovers from Covid 19
- News Amid COVID-19 outbreak, PM Modi's Ayushman Bharat to be beneficial for all Indians: WHO
- Finance Uncertain Scenario Makes Cash As King Reveals RBI Data
- Movies Meera Chopra Takes The Jr NTR Fans' Hate Campaign Issue To KTR, The Minister Assures Stern Action
- Automobiles Mahindra XUV300 Sales Beats Hyundai Venue & Maruti Vitara Brezza: Best-Selling Compact-SUV In May
- Technology NASA InSight Lander Succeeds In Pushing Mole Into Martian Soil
- Education Top 10 World Environment Day Quotes For Students
- Travel Scenic Road Trips In The Western Ghats That Every Biker Must Take This Monsoon
Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, And More
The last week on Instagram had a lot to do with self-care and being raw. Kareena Kapoor was seen in her natural glory in a selfie post wearing her workout clothes glowing and ready for some action. And thanks to her Nisha, now we know the nourishing mask behind this stunning glow of hers.
The youngest diva of Bollywood, Ananya Panday in association with Cosmopolitan India and the brand Only got creative and gave us the glimpses of her laid-back quarantine life. Showcasing her favourite turmeric mask, Anaya Panday did a fun and real at-home photoshoot for the magazine cover. The famous celebrity artist, Mehak Oberoi posted a throwback short video of Kiara Advani winking throwing her golden-frame shades and giving us a sneak peek of her emerald green eyeshadow. We also lover Kiara's hair styled in loose waves with a chic front braid.
While we are on throwbacks, did you realise it has been 7 years since the release of the movie 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'? Whew. Time just flies by, right? Anyways, to celebrate the seven years of this superhit movie, Deepika Padukone shared a couple of shots of Ranbir Kapoor and herself giving their 'very first look test' and looking as vibrant as ever.
Talking about the OTT looks, Urvashi Rautela posted a couple of pictures of herself from a photoshoot in thick beachy waves, flawless make-up and an extravagant hair accessory. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora kept is as natural as it can be with her set of pictures of the various stages of lockdown. We must say, her quarantine stages are way cuter than ours.
Then there was Hina Khan look gorgeous in her pant-suit with caramel-highlighted tresses and soft glam make-up. And Manushi Chhillar in a ' rare picture of her reading murder mysteries' with ruffled hair and what we gather is smokey eyes looked absolutely stunning.
View this post on Instagram
cool as a cucumber 🧖🏻♀️ @onlyindia @cosmoindia #OnlyAtHome
A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on
View this post on Instagram
I see you 👀♥️ . . . . #throwback #kiaraadvani #celebrity #celebritymakeupartist #makeupartist #makeupbymehakoberoi #mehakoberoi #glitter #eye #makeup #bollywood #bollywoodactress #indian #actress #bollywood #celebrity #pretty #makeupartist #Makeupaddict #Makeupbyme #Makeupoftheday #Makeuplook #Mascara #Makeupgeek #Makeuplovers #Makeupobsessed #Beauty #Eyeliner #Eyeshadow #Makeuptutorial #queen
A post shared by Mehak Oberoi (@mehakoberoi) on
View this post on Instagram
Our very first look test...💝 ‘Yaadein mithai ke dibbe ki tarah hoti hain...Ek baar khula, toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge’-Naina Talwar #7yearsofyehjaawanihaideewani @ayan_mukerji @hussain.dalal #ranbirkapoor #bunny @dharmamovies @karanjohar
A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on
View this post on Instagram
My various stages of lockdown... #stayhomestaysafe #staysane
A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on
View this post on Instagram
"whodunit" Rare picture of me reading murder mysteries 📖
A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on