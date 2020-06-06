ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, And More

    By

    The last week on Instagram had a lot to do with self-care and being raw. Kareena Kapoor was seen in her natural glory in a selfie post wearing her workout clothes glowing and ready for some action. And thanks to her Nisha, now we know the nourishing mask behind this stunning glow of hers.

    The youngest diva of Bollywood, Ananya Panday in association with Cosmopolitan India and the brand Only got creative and gave us the glimpses of her laid-back quarantine life. Showcasing her favourite turmeric mask, Anaya Panday did a fun and real at-home photoshoot for the magazine cover. The famous celebrity artist, Mehak Oberoi posted a throwback short video of Kiara Advani winking throwing her golden-frame shades and giving us a sneak peek of her emerald green eyeshadow. We also lover Kiara's hair styled in loose waves with a chic front braid.

    While we are on throwbacks, did you realise it has been 7 years since the release of the movie 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'? Whew. Time just flies by, right? Anyways, to celebrate the seven years of this superhit movie, Deepika Padukone shared a couple of shots of Ranbir Kapoor and herself giving their 'very first look test' and looking as vibrant as ever.

    Talking about the OTT looks, Urvashi Rautela posted a couple of pictures of herself from a photoshoot in thick beachy waves, flawless make-up and an extravagant hair accessory. Meanwhile, Malaika Arora kept is as natural as it can be with her set of pictures of the various stages of lockdown. We must say, her quarantine stages are way cuter than ours.

    Then there was Hina Khan look gorgeous in her pant-suit with caramel-highlighted tresses and soft glam make-up. And Manushi Chhillar in a ' rare picture of her reading murder mysteries' with ruffled hair and what we gather is smokey eyes looked absolutely stunning.

    View this post on Instagram

    cool as a cucumber 🧖🏻‍♀️ @onlyindia @cosmoindia #OnlyAtHome

    A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

    View this post on Instagram

    I see you 👀♥️ . . . . #throwback #kiaraadvani #celebrity #celebritymakeupartist #makeupartist #makeupbymehakoberoi #mehakoberoi #glitter #eye #makeup #bollywood #bollywoodactress #indian #actress #bollywood #celebrity #pretty #makeupartist #Makeupaddict #Makeupbyme #Makeupoftheday #Makeuplook #Mascara #Makeupgeek #Makeuplovers #Makeupobsessed #Beauty #Eyeliner #Eyeshadow #Makeuptutorial #queen

    A post shared by Mehak Oberoi (@mehakoberoi) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Our very first look test...💝 ‘Yaadein mithai ke dibbe ki tarah hoti hain...Ek baar khula, toh sirf ek tukda nahi kha paoge’-Naina Talwar #7yearsofyehjaawanihaideewani @ayan_mukerji @hussain.dalal #ranbirkapoor #bunny @dharmamovies @karanjohar

    A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Lagdi mainu jivein AMBARA DI QUEEN 👑 ~ YYHS . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #love #UrvashiRautela

    A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

    View this post on Instagram

    My various stages of lockdown... #stayhomestaysafe #staysane

    A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

    View this post on Instagram

    💥

    A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on

    View this post on Instagram

    "whodunit" Rare picture of me reading murder mysteries 📖

    A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on

    More KAREENA KAPOOR News

    Story first published: Saturday, June 6, 2020, 11:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 6, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue