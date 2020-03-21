ENGLISH

    Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, Malaika Arora And More

    By

    Last week has been one none of us could have predicted. The world in on a lockdown. The Novel Coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) has lead to a self-quarantine throughout the world. And at times likes these, social media is our saviour. If you are at home, you probably are scrolling through your Instagram feed. Well, there is a lot to explore and keep yourself engaged on Instagram, especially for the beauty admirers. From the various make-up looks of the celebrities to finding out the hottest beauty trends, Instagram is a fascinating place to be.

    We made the task easier for you. We searched the #Gram and have curated the best beauty looks of the week. Peep in and see what the past week on Instagram had in store for us.

    Array

    Jennifer Lopez

    PC: Instagram/Jennifer Lopez

    In all of this chaos, Jennifer Lopez took a brave decision of launching her footwear. She introduced her footwear to her followers through an Instagram post. While the pictures of heels she posted were amazeballs, we couldn't help but notice her marvellous make-up. She posted three pictures with the announcement and in each picture, her make-up look left us mesmerised.

    In the first pic, she opted for the classic bronzed look with a bold red lip. The caramel hair styled in beachy waves enhanced the beauty of this look. In the second pic, Jennifer went for an unusual yet stunning orange lip make-up which combined with the wet hair made the look edgier. And lastly, she wore the classic JLo bronzed and sculpted nude make-up and looked like a dream.

    Jennifer Lopez Matches Her Eyeshadow With Nail Paint, Cements New Beauty Trend

    Array

    Bella Hadid

    PC: Instagram/Bella Hadid

    Bella Hadid is going to be featured on the cover of Vogue Korea April 2020 edition. The supermodel shared her look from the magazine cover last week and we can't take our eyes off her. She went for the trendy nude monochromatic make-up that enhanced her natural features. The glistening brown eyeshadow brought out the colour of her eyes. The absence of fake lashes and the crisp eyeliner made the eye make-up even more prominent. The subtle highlighter added a lit-from-within glow to her face.

    Recommended Read: Bella Hadid Makes A Bold Statement At Max Mara's Show; Here's How To Get This Look

    Array

    Malaika Arora

    PC: Instagram/Maneka Harisinghani

    Malaika Arora's stylist, Maneka Harisinghani posted a few pictures of her on her Instagram handle last week. In the pictures, Malaika can be seen wearing a gorgeous sequined body con dress with a make-up look that is as beautiful as her attire. The brown smokey eye make-up enhances the richness of this bronzed look and the nude lip finished off the make-up in style.

    Recommended Read: Malaika Arora Is A Sight To Behold In A Thick Blue Winged Eyeliner Look

    Array

    Sana Khan

    PC: Instagram/Sana Khaan

    Sana Khan, who has stirred quite a talk in the past few weeks, posted a few pictures of herself on her Instagram handle wearing a purple make-up that won all our hearts. She was seen wearing a floral ethnic attire and her make-up seems inspired by the hues in her attire. The purple monochromatic look was done so well that you would be tempted to try it as well. Keeping the texture of eyeshadow and the lip shade matte was a good move. It made the bright purple shade wearable. We absolutely dig this look of Sana's.

    Recommended Read: Wajah Tum Ho Actress Sana Khaan Gives House Party Fashion Goals In Orange And Colourful Dress

