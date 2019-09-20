Bella Hadid Makes A Bold Statement At Max Mara’s Show; Here’s How To Get This Look Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Supermodel Bella Hadid walked the ramp at the Milan Fashion Week at the Max Mara show and all we noticed was how she rocked a bold lip with her stunning pastel pink outfit. We usually hold ourselves back when it comes to wearing a bold lip as it intimidates us. And Bella showed us the right way to rock your favourite bold and dark lip in style.

Bella went for a luminous well-contoured and baked base. Her eyebrows were lightly filled and her eye make-up was a well-blended pastel look. Keeping the look subtle and fresh, she completed her eye look with small cat eyeliner and a coat of mascara. Her make-up look was a lesson for all the make-up lovers out there as it went perfectly well with the deep maroon lip.

There aren't many instances when you see such a make-up look with the required amount of intensity and softness. This is a delicate yet bold look that is perfect for a party or a function that you want to attend. If you play a little with the lip shades and pair this look with a muted lipstick, it can very well turn out to be your regular look to the office.

That being said, if you are interested in this particular look, here is how you can recreate it in an easy-to-follow tutorial.

Bella Hadid's Bold Lip Make-up Look

What you need

Primer

Illuminating foundation

Concealer

Translucent setting powder

Pastel pink eyeshadow

Pastel blue eyeshadow

Eyeliner

Mascara

Contour

Blush

Glossy maroon lipstick

Eyebrow pencil

Setting spray

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Contour brush

Blush brush

Steps to recreate this look

Prime the T-zone of your face using dabbing motions. Primer helps to provide a smooth canvas for make-up application.

Apply the foundation on your face and blend it well using the damp beauty blender.

Apply concealer on your under-eye area and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

Using the setting powder, bake your face by applying a thick layer of it under your eyes and from just below your cheekbones to your jawline.

Contour your cheekbones, jawline and nose to define your face.

Apply the blush on the apples of your cheeks.

Moving to the eyes, apply some concealer all over your eyelids. This acts as a base for the eyeshadow.

Dip the fluffy brush in the blue eyeshadow, tap off the excess and apply it all over your lid. Blend the eyeshadow well to get rid of any harsh edges and make sure that there is just a tint of colour on your eyelids.

Next, take the pink eyeshadow on the fluffy brush, tap off the excess and apply it at the inner corner of your eyes.

Using the black eyeliner, apply a small winged cat eyeliner.

Apply mascara on your eyelashes. Wait for a while for it to dry before applying another coat of mascara.

Dust off the bake off your face using a big face brush.

Apply the lipstick on your lips to finish off the look.

